K.B. Sutton Elementary School announces its Honor Roll for the 4th nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year:
3rd Grade
Mrs. Arnold- All A’s: Devin Mathis, and Ashleyn Daniel
Mrs. Arnold- All A/B: Jau’King Colbert, Amaya Fitzgerald, Joshua Hooks, Adam Morgan, Khloe Tench, and Kaylianne Whatley
Mrs. Easterling- All A’s: Alexis Shelnutt
Mrs. Easterling- All A/B: Elijah Ellis, Nathan Fitzgerald, Tyler Hickman, and Braxton Lord
Mrs. Faulk- All A’s: Paisley Hill, Knox McKneely, and Carter Redmond
Mrs. Faulk- All A/B: James Dahm, Braylon Eason, Madison Fortner, Zoey Gilvin,Cooper Hammond, Lily Jernigan, Emily Johnson, Wyatt Jones, and Aubree Webb
Mrs. K. Sparks- All A’s: Brynley Bennett, Myriana Brezial, and Brooklyn Ham
Mrs. K. Sparks- All A/B: Jeremiah Childs, Wyatt Cotton, Ezra Pastor, Skylar Phillips, Chace Richards, Raeleigh Smallwood, Kenadie Stancill, and Emma Temple
Mrs. Williams- All A’s: Olivia Dietz and Brant Lawson
Mrs. Williams- All A/B: Laila Diaz, Zoey Jones, Lucas Quick, Kayson Swint, and Allison Turner
Ms. Spence - All A’s: Lorelei Beasley, Thomas Bryant, and Luke Reynolds
Ms. Spence- All A/B: Austin Bingaman, Connor, Cheek, Skylar Engel, Rebecca McCormack, and Jaelynn McVeigh
4th Grade
Mrs. Holloway- All A’s: Mattie Bagwell, Olivia Bagwell, and Tanner Turnbow
Mrs. Holloway- All A/B: Easton Causey, Emma Daughtry, Charlotte Easterling, Kane Felker, Jordan Howard, Jimmy Laminack, Zi’Asia Varner, Skylar Walker
Mrs. G. Watkins- All A’s: Caely Howard, and Dahlia Madison
Mrs. G. Watkins- All A/B: Charleigh Carter, Shamari Childs, Dylan Dewberry, Sha’Ryiah Grier, Kaydence Hooks, Madilyn Hudson, Sophia Jones, Lacey Kirby, Dawson Osborne, Isiah Pressley, Abagail Ramirez, and Hayden Smith
Mrs. Sillay- All A’s: Harper Balltzglier, Camila Gomez-Auceda, William Lober and Layne Scoggins
Mrs. Sillay- All A/B: Caleb Boland, Hunter Chrisley, Jenisis Herndon, Melody Herndon, and Elizabeth Sherrell
Mrs. C. Watkins- All A’s: Molly Gifford, and Chloe Girard
Mrs. C. Watkins- All A/B: Aiden Dietz, Dayson Fryar, Moriyah Holder, and Emma Williams
Ms. Spence- All A’s: Samuel Nickel
Ms. Spence- All A/B: Josiah Barkley, Jacob Henderson, Izabel Marler, Skylar Bowdoin, Noah Liggett, and Holden Querry
5th Grade
Mr. Carr- All A/B:
Caylee Ballard, Kylie Garrett, Brayden Hanson, Autumn Holley, Wilhoit Mizell, and Willow Yockman
Mrs. Collier- All A/B:
Scarlett Andrews, Grace Johnson, William Nowell, Johnathon Pope, Lillie Quick, Breanna Salazar, Braylen Sikes, Bristol Spears, and Cayden Wooten
Mrs. Lancaster- All A’s: Dalton Fisher, Isabella Futch, Dakotah Gilvin, Tripp Hallman, Alexander Licona, Kennedy Moon, and Elijah Whitehead
Mrs. Lancaster- All A/B: Traveona Brown, Allyssa Decker, Mia Diaz, Kameron Hargrow, Kayden Hollar, Kendall Jones, Ricky Miller, Brayden Mucher, Emerson Purdy, Martin Sanchez Reza, Mason Stephens, and James Smith
Ms. Turpin- All A’s: Lisa Lundy, Bentley Medley, Isha Patel, Cassidy Scandrett, and Anna Thompson
Ms. Turpin- All A/B: Christopher Andrews, Hayden Bain, Laci Beeland, Lucas Buice, Daisia Childress, Christopher Corley, Ella Every, Madeline Harnist, Peyton Hooks, Christion Jackson, Hailey Taylor, and Hadley Wilson
Mrs. Phillips- All A’s: Ava Cochran, Georgia Griffin, Ella Kemper, Lucy Rankin, and Laryah Shannon
Mrs. Phillips- All A/B: Aiden Clements, Bryson Daniel, Dalton Green, Autym Hudson, Kadence King, Michaela McCain, Charles McDonald, Madison Ogletree, Braden Rooks, Kendall Sudduth, Daisy Walker and Dakota Walker
Mrs. Shepard- All A’s: Phoebe Beasley, and Jacob Watson Mrs. Shepard- All A/B: Eric Batchelor, and Ronald Deese