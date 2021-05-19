Monroe County Board of Education approved two new assistant principals for T.G. Scott Elementary School at its May 11 meeting. Ashley Tarver, who was recognized for five years of service with Monroe County Schools in October, and Tamarkis Taylor will be the 2021-22 assistant principals. T.G. Scott assistant principal Michelle Collier is retiring, and assistant principal Chad Sanders has been named to replace retiring principal Dr. Dick Bazemore
Bazemore has been at the helm of T.G. Scott Elementary since the school opened in 2004. Taylor was previously a teacher at T.G. Scott, and Tarver was a remediation teacher at Monroe County Middle School. Nikki (Tarra) Renfroe was named as the new media specialist at T.G. Scott. Media specialist Cassandra Ogletree is retiring after over 30 years with Monroe County Schools. Renfroe moved from a position as a paraprofessional to a teaching position at T.G. Scott last year.
Daphne Coleman moves from being an 8th grade teacher at Monroe County Middle School to being the instructional coach at K.B. Sutton Elementary.
Melissa Cauley and Amber Parks change from being paraprofessionals at T.G. Scott to clerical positions at the school. Camille Reid moves from a paraprofessional to a clerical position at K.B. Sutton Elementary. Each of these moves leaves open positions to be filled for the 2021-22 school year.
The school board accepted resignations from four school employees. They are Monroe County Middle School band teacher Elise Allen, Monroe County Middle School teacher Joshua Ward, Hubbard Elementary paraprofessional Kate Buzzell and bus driver Tracy Dent.
The board approved hiring three new teachers for T.G. Scott Elementary: Danielle Barge, Linda Bryant and Teresa Craddock and one new teacher for Monroe County Middle School, Anzley Harper. It approved hiring Hannah Lauderdale for a clerical position at Mary Persons and Sydney Tucker as a paraprofessional at T.G. Scott Elementary.
As of May 13, Monroe County Schools was advertising for four middle school teachers (math, band, science, social studies), three support staff (bus driver, bus monitor, and instructional paraprofessional at Monroe County Middle School), a school nurse at K.B. Sutton Elementary, one elementary teacher, a school system registrar, a special education teacher at Monroe County Achievement Center, a food assistant and a maintenance & grounds worker.