Monroe County Commissioners have set a countywide Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Should the TSPLOST pass, it is expected to generate about $17 million in revenue of which Monroe County would receive about $14.1 million, the City of Forsyth would receive about $2.6 million and the remaining amount of about $300,000 would be given to the City of Culloden.
Monroe County intends to use its portion of the revenue to resurface as many county roads as possible. County Manager Jim Hedges said last month that the county currently has over 227 miles of road in need of resurfacing.
Voters have rejected a simliar sales tax increase for roads five times in the past eight years, by a narrow margin last November.