A facilitator told Forsyth and Monroe County officials after a 7-hour conclave aimed at bringing them together on Friday that she didn’t think they should bother with continued discussions because they were too far apart.
Facilitator Mary Beth Brownlee of the Associated of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) told the gathering of Forsyth and Monroe County officials that she didn’t think they should continue with the “Setting Priorities & Confirming Next Steps” segment of the meeting because they were too far apart to do so.
“We’ve had some good conversations, but y’all are all over the map,” said Brownlee. “You’re close but not ready. You are real apart on growth.”
The meeting was facilitated by Brownlee and Artiffany Stanley of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). The county’s newest commissioner, Lamarcus Davis, who took office last January, initiated the meeting in an effort to unify the cities, county and related entities.
“I hope this will be the first one, not the last one,” said Davis as he welcomed approximately 23 participants to the meeting.
The meeting was punctuated by Monroe County commission chairman Greg Tapley twice blasting this newspaper, which wasn’t part of the discussions but was the only media covering the meeting.
Brownlee began the meeting citing five areas which they seemed to agree needed addressing, according to surveys sent in beforehand by participants. They were communications, infrastructure, schools, economic development and housing. Participants included four elected officials and four employees of Monroe County, three elected officials and three employees of Forsyth, four elected officials and one employee of Monroe County Schools, two representatives of Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, one representative of Monroe County Development Authority and one representative of Monroe County Hospital Authority.
They separated into five groups to discuss Monroe County’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Brownlee said demographers predict steady growth for Monroe County of just over 1 percent for the next 40 years but not fast growth. County manager Jim Hedges, Tapley and school superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said they are seeing faster growth than that.
In the group for which Davis was spokesman, opportunities discussed included consolidation, the College & Career Academy and broadband. They saw an opportunity for all entities to work together to develop more recreation since the area has outgrown the recreation facilities it has.
Threats noted by this group were infrastructure, especially water, and political division. Tapley said that I-75 is a strength, weakness, opportunity and threat. However commissioner George Emami said it holds more weight in some categories than in others.
The group for which Tammie Pierson was spokesperson said that control of residential growth is an opportunity and the need for a joint development authority and infrastructure. The challenge is to keep the small town feel while encouraging planned growth. The group felt the biggest threat to Monroe County is the closing of Plant Scherer. There was debate on when the plant might close and how great the financial impact would be on the county. Brownlee said instead of speculating, leaders should ask Georgia Power officials to talk to the county. Forsyth mayor Eric Wilson said that Georgia Power isn’t going to tell Monroe County what it isn’t ready to tell its shareholders. Tapley said the Public Service Commission evaluates the plant; so Georgia Power officials don’t even know for sure.
Board of Education member Greg Head said the county should have about a 10-year window to plan for effects if Plant Scherer closes versus much less time with other industries. Monroe County finance officer Lori Robinson said speculation about the plant closing is already impacting Monroe County.
“We almost didn’t get our last bond issue because of that,” she said. “It’s a national issue.”
Brownlee then asked about the communications problems. Commissioner John Ambrose said the biggest problem is inaccurate information spread by social media. Tapley said the problem is that Monroe County has a terrible newspaper that misrepresents information.
“It’s a threat to development in the community. When it hears that we’re divided, industry doesn’t want to come in,” said Tapley. “We need to pool together our information for true and accurate without editorializing. We need to get our information out to the public.”
Later in the meeting as reorganized groups reported on their discussion of priorities for Monroe County, Head said his group felt communication to all the people of the county is important as well as communication between different local groups and leaders. He said officials need to use all available resources to share information, including social media and the local newspaper.
“We have failed at using all available tools,” said Head.
“I think the Board of Education does a bang up job on social media,” said city councilman Julius Stroud, who was a teacher with Monroe County Schools. He said he thinks it is good the school board puts its meetings on You-Tube.
Head said you get a different picture if you look at the numbers who actually watch the meetings on You-Tube. “Sometimes it’s 10, sometimes it’s 100. How far does it get out to 27,000 people [Monroe County’s population]?” Head asked.
“We can put it out there, but we can’t make them buy it,” said Davis.
Stanley suggested taking meetings out into the county to get more participation and was told that both the Board of Education and the commissioners had done so before the pandemic but still hadn’t gotten a lot of attendance. Stanley suggested providing food at the meetings.
Tapley again said the problem with communication in Monroe County is that the local newspaper doesn’t print all facts correctly. Head said to try to get the correct facts to the media.
“There’s always someone too lazy to get the facts right and than expects you to correct it,” said Tapley. “He has the responsibility to get it correct. We know not to give him any credibility, but others [businesses] look and don’t come in here.”
“Take your problems to your brother and God alone. You’re not helping with a tirade here. Each of us has to decide to be the bigger man,” said Emami. “Let’s move on.”
“I like the paper and use it for my business,” said Head. “Look at the numbers and use all the tools in the tool box. Like for T-SPLOST, whatever, we need to get it out there. Do it all.”
At this point Kerri Swearingen, representing the Hospital Authority at the meeting, moved the conversation on by asking what organization should be responsible for getting information about the T-SPLOST referendum, which is on the November ballot, to the public. Brownlee said there should be a citizens’ committee formed to do so. She said the Chamber sometimes spearheads forming the committee. Swearingen said she will help form a T-SPLOST committee.
The group for which Swearingen was spokesperson thought the major challenge/opportunity in Monroe County is infrastructure because development follows infrastructure. The need for housing is closely related. The group sees young professionals who work in Monroe County deciding to live in Macon for housing and recreation opportunities.
Discussion followed on how the city, county and school system could work together to build a swimming complex whereas it wouldn’t be possible for any one of them alone. Board of Education member Stuart Pippin said the resulting facility would be used by everyone in the community so that it’s a project all the groups should work on together.
“That’s a home run,” said Brownlee. “Consistency for the first time all day.”
Davis said there are other recreation projects that have been discussed as joint projects, like a track that would be open to everyone but would meet the state standards for high school track meets.
Brownlee asked if there is a master recreation plan for the area and learned that the county and the city of Forsyth each have separate master recreation plans.
“But do we want to trade low taxes for amenities?” asked Tapley.
Speaking for the fourth group, Robinson said Monroe County offers more tax exemptions than any other Georgia county. Robinson said her discussion group emphasized the opportunities available by getting ahead of growth and planning for it. The desire is for growth like Fayette County rather than Henry County. The group said major needs are internet and water lines.
Speaking for the fifth and final group, Stroud said Monroe County’s large law enforcement presence is a strength. He thinks the working relationship between the city and county gets better with every election. He said his group sees a lack of diversity in leadership, particularly a lack of women in leadership positions, a lack of affordable housing and a lack of sports facilities.
Brownlee gave examples of nine Georgia communities that had worked together on projects that are assets for their citizens with “unprecedented cooperation.”
After the second round of group discussions, the greatest area of agreement was that Forsyth and Monroe County need more housing. That includes more apartments and rental housing and housing for seniors. Stroud said calls to all apartment complexes in Forsyth found no vacancies and waiting lists for at least 60 days.
Head said his group feels there is a great need for $150,000 to $180,000 homes to encourage home ownership. There was consensus that county zoning needs to be updated so that growth is planned rather than reactionary. Tapley said absentee landlords who don’t care are a problem.
“I think we need a city-county planner,” said Wilson.
“Everybody has a slightly different definition of economic development,” said Brownlee. “Some don’t want any. We’re torn between wanting to grow and loving a small town. The desired outcome is one definition.”
There was consensus that those present would like to see manufacturing, which brings more jobs, come to Monroe County instead of warehouses. Emami said he would like to see technology companies and that even residential growth can fuel economic growth. Head said that in enticing new companies they should be careful not to overlook opportunities to help existing businesses expand and create more jobs.
In ending the meeting, Brownlee said that had it been a two-day meeting, they might have arrived at a vision for growth and set priorities by the second day, but they were too far apart at this point. They were closest on supporting schools, recreation and affordable housing. She recommended they have a second meeting within 30-45 days, bringing in some additional leaders.
“I’m treating you like I would my hometown,” she said. “You’re not ready.”