Monroe County will auction off 48 properties valued at $216,167.98 in unpaid taxes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2 on the courthouse steps.
The county has been advertising the tax sale in the month of February and property owners have already paid up the taxes on about 58 of the original 106 tracts up for auction. See the properties still slated to be auctioned in the legal ads in the D section of this edition.
Bidding opens at the amount of taxes owed on the property. Buyers must bring certified funds or cash to buy the delinquent properties, and pay a $12 recording fee. Under the law, buyers aren’t able to touch the property for 366 days after the auction, giving the property owner a year to re-claim it. However, to reclaim the property, the original property owner would have to pay 120 percent of what the buyer paid, said tax commissioner Lori Andrews.
Andrews has said she doesn’t act on properties unless they’re delinquent for more than one year.
Monroe County hasn’t had a tax sale in two years, since March 2019. For more information on the tax sale, call the tax commissioner’s office at 478-994-7020.