A 14-year-old Monroe County boy suffered second-degree burns to his face and eyes and had to be Lifeflighted to a hospital on Friday after reportedly trying to create a video for the popular social media app TikTok.
Monroe County EMS was dispatched to the home at 2465 Pate Road around 2 p.m. on Friday after getting a 911 call about the boy’s injuries. Monroe County EMS deputy chief Jason Lott said the boy apparently was lighting a fire with rubbing alcohol trying to replicate a video challenge he had seen on TikTok. He suffered second degree burns to his eyes and face. A Lifeflight helicopter landed at the Pope’s Ferry boat landing and took the boy to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. There was no word on his condition at press time. The home is owned by Randy Scandrett.
Last month a 13-year-old girl in Portland, Ore. severely burned her neck and right arm and has had to undergo three skin-grafting surgeries after being burned while reportedly trying to do the so-called TikTok fire challenge. The challenge involves spraying a mirror with flammable liquid in shapes or symbols, and turning the light off before setting fire to it and watching the shapes light up.
Here’s what ABC News said about that Oregon incident: based on what they found in the bathroom and after talking to her friends, they believe the seventh grader -- who “lived for TikToks,” her mother said -- was trying to copy a TikTok video in which someone draws a shape using a flammable liquid on a mirror and then lights it on fire.
Destini brought into the bathroom a candle, lighter and bottle of rubbing alcohol, which they believe exploded in the poorly ventilated space, setting her and other items on fire, her sister said. When they retrieved Destini’s phone, TikTok was still recording video, her mother, Kimberly Crane, told ABC News.