A Nashville, Tenn. man with a long rap sheet was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for pointing a gun at two Georgia state troopers who chased him at high speeds on I-75 in Monroe County in 2018.
A Monroe County jury took about 90 minutes to find Martarius Bell, 29, guilty of assault on a police officer, possession of cocaine and other charges. Judge Tommy Wilson sentenced Bell to a 38-year sentence with 30 years in prison and 8 years probation. Before the trial, district attorney Jonathan Adams had offered Bell 20 years in prison in a plea deal. But Bell and his attorney Zack Kelehear of Atlanta rejected it.
In a 2014 Toyota Corolla, Bell led Georgia state troopers Michael Brock and John Coulter on an 11-mile chase on I-75 south at speeds of up to 114 mph around 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2018. Troopers saw and video dashboard confirmed that Bell waved a pistol at the troopers during the chase. As Monroe County deputies and Forsyth police joined the pursuit, Bell began tossing what looked like drugs and then his gun out the window. The gun struck the pavement and discharged. The gun was later recovered by authorities. Bell finally jumped out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and surrendered.
Investigators also found cocaine and marijuana. Bell also had two prior convictions for burglary and aggravated assault and had just been arrested again on June 21 in Dalton, Ga. for possession of marijuana, speeding, tampering with evidence and no insurance.
In closing arguments, assistant district attorney Carolee Jordan asked jurors to bring justice.
“Mr. Bell couldn’t care less about people on that road that day,” said Jordan. “All he cared about was getting away. And today, all he cares about is getting away. Do not let Mr. Bell get away.”