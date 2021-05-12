A Tennessee woman was cited after she ran a red light causing an accident in which her 2017 Cadillac XT5 overturned at the intersection of Hwy. 42 and Russell Parkway on May 7 around 7:24 p.m. According to the report, Jennifer Crawford, 45, of Cookeville, Tenn., said she did not notice the traffic signals as she approached the intersection and believed the intersection to be clear when she collided with a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Sidney Lauren McDaniel, 25, of Forsyth. McDaniel told police the light was initially red as she approached the intersection but proceeded when it turned green and hit the Cadillac. No injuries were reported. (Photo/Steve Reece)
