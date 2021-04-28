A Union City woman wrecked on Sunday after a 5-foot corn snake slithered out of her steering column as she drove north on Hwy. 87 in Monroe County.
Margaret Wilkerson, 27, of Union City was driving her 2003 Toyota Prius north on Hwy. 87 near Pea Ridge Road when a 5-foot snake emerged from her steering column. The sheriff’s office said Wilkerson was so terrified she climbed into her back seat while her car was still moving. The Prius went off the road and wrecked into a ditch. Wilkerson reported no serious injuries but tow truck driver Leann Watts said the driver was so shaken she couldn’t drive home even though her Prius was still usable.
“The poor girl didn’t know where she was,” Watts said sympathetically, adding that her father came to get her and take her home.
The snake was not seriously injured in the wreck but remained in the vehicle until deputies arrived. Monroe County deputy John Cochran reportedly removed the snake from the vehicle and put it in the woods. Watts said it was a corn snake, which is not poisonous.