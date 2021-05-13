By Steve Reece
Monroe County gas stations and drivers are scrambling to deal with a gas shortage caused by a computer hack of Colonial Pipeline, a company based in Alpharetta that delivers fuel to much of the southeastern U.S.
It started on Tuesday evening when long lines formed at the Forsyth Ingles gas station as people waited patiently to fill up with the only fuel grade that was available: premium. One gas customer with a 5-gallon gas can in the back of his pickup said he rushed to the station as soon as he heard the news that gas was running out. He told the Reporter, “You do what you gotta do.”
On Wednesday Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state gas tax until Saturday to try to keep prices down. “There is no need to fill up every tank that you have or hoard gasoline,” Kemp said. “Don’t do things you don’t need to do. Do what you need to and just use good common sense.”
A few local stations such as the BP on Rumble Road still had a supply of regular unleaded at press time Tuesday, but owners are worried that it won’t last until the weekend. The Circle K on Hwy. 18 was completely out by Tuesday afternoon with yellow bags covering their pump handles. The Shell station across the street was selling only premium.
One local owner said many of his stations in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are experiencing long lines with customers waiting as long as an hour or more.
Some stations are taking advantage of the situation such as one in Barnesville who was posting a credit price of $3.39 per gallon on Tuesday morning.
A Russian criminal group known as “Darkside” is suspected to be responsible for the ransomware attack that shut down the pipeline.