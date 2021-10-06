There’s No Place Like Home Mortgage Team has been serving people for four years; the business has grown so much that it needed a physical location as well as its online presence. It found its home at 102 E. Johnston Street, a few blocks from the Forsyth square and the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting for the There’s No Place Like Home Mortgage Team in its remodeled, tastefully decorated space on Oct. 1.
Kristen Morgan of Monroe County, owner of There’s No Place like Home, said it is a full resource mortgage team that custom fits mortgages to its clients.
“There are so many ways to do a mortgage,” she said. “We take a lot of pride in educating those who come to us. It’s important that you’re being heard.”
She said she is a loan officer with an awesome team. She moved into the mortgage business with 15 years in banking, working for Delta Community Credit Union. One of her team members, Shelby Krasovec, moved from Utah to Georgia to work with her. Other team members who will be based at the Monroe County office include Dana Mercurio, Jessica Hooks and Maria Vann.
The symbol of the team is red high heels, with reference to the name, “There’s No Place Like Home.”
Morgan said her favorite color is red, and when she came to a closing wearing red high heels, a client commented that she felt like she was a part of “The Wizard of Oz” as she closed on her dream home with Dorothy clicking the heels of her ruby slippers and making the wish to be back in Kansas because, “There’s no place like home.”
The office at 102 E. Johnston Street will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Contact Morgan for more information at 770-299-3508 or kristenhmorgan.com.
Morgan said she is seeing many people move to Monroe County, especially from the north and east of the county. She understands their desire to live in Monroe County because she moved from Henry County and said she loves living in Monroe. In fact, desiring a little more space for her family she just moved to a second home across the way from her first one in the county in July. She and her husband, Andrew, have three children in Monroe County schools, one in high school, one in middle school and one in elementary school.
Morgan and her team invite you to let them help you get into the right home with information about fees, rates and all of the up-to-date knowledge you need to make the best decision on a mortgage.