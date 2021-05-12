An estimated 2,000 visitors enjoyed the grand opening of Rancho Paso Lindo on Mother’s Day with music, food, drink, and especially horses.
Mexican vaqueros (cowboys) were astride the many horses that pranced among the visitors that began arriving at 10 a.m. Beautiful señoritas were twirling and dancing with young men wearing cowboy hats to Mexican music blasted loudly over huge speakers spread out among the crowd. Children were lined up taking turns to be tossed to an air mattress by a slow-moving mechanical bull.
At 1 p.m., nearly 100 horses lined up for a parade that left the ranch and was escorted by Monroe County patrol vehicles down McMullen Road. The parade lasted around 2 hours before the riders returned.
Alejandra Rojas, a famous Latin singer, wowed the crowd in the late afternoon that had gathered around a corral where she sang into a remote microphone while sitting in the saddle of a magnificent prancing Spanish horse. She was backed up by an 8-piece band, La Fortaleza, set up on a stage 50 yards away.
In between verses, she expertly raced her horse around the perimeter of the enclosure smiling broadly and occasionally stopping to pass the microphone to Mexican cowboys, also on horses, who proudly added a few of their own lines to her songs.
The ranch, located at 21 McMullen Road, is home to around 40 pure Spanish bred horses, also known as Andalusian, that the owner, Lorenzo Tafolla, sells throughout the United States and Mexico. The beautiful horses at the ranch are kept in a spotless, brick stable sitting atop a grassy hill and are famous for the way they can dance and prance. They are also known for their thick manes and tails.
Tafolla came to the United States from Mexico 25 years ago and has owned the ranch since 2015 when he moved to Monroe County from Gwinnett County. He petitioned the Monroe County Commissioners to build an arena for events such as rodeos on the ranch a few years ago but commissioners voted against giving him a permit. Commissioner John Ambrose, who was at Sunday’s event, said he should reapply. Ambrose said it would be good for the county and the events held at the ranch would easily fill up local hotels. He said with the current group of commissioners, Tafolla should have a better chance of receiving the permit he needs.
Security was heavy at the event with 10 Monroe County deputies hired by the ranch along with 9 bilingual security guards that were checking vehicles for weapons and alcohol as they arrived at the gate.