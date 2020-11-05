To the Editor:
Don Daniel in a recent issue of The Reporter wonders about the “type and kind of voter that would vote for a particular candidate.” He calls the support for Biden/Harris “a scary thing.”
I am not a political scientist and I am not a pollster, but I am a voter who would like to suggest why I and others supported the Biden/Harris ticket.
We are workers with values that are not determined by the dollar mark nor the success of our investments in the stock market, but by the hard work we do day by day. We are newspaper readers who relish freedom of expression and do not regard the American press as “enemy of the people.”
We are church goers, inheritors of the Judaic Christian tradition, who are alarmed at the violence this administration has done to God’s creation, of which we are stewards.
We are taxpayers who recognize that roads, schools and law enforcement are all necessary for the well-being of our society and thus dutifully pay our taxes.
We are voters who hold our presidents to high standards. While recognizing that all humans are flawed, we cannot overlook egregious personal misbehavior.
We are patriots who love this country and know that it deserves better than what we have experienced the past four years.
We are neighbors who understand that others may differ from us in their opinions, but we trust that they, too, share our commitment to freedom of expression.
We are women who remember the president’s cavalier and vulgar disregard for us, unless we serve his political purposes.
We are older Americans who can remember the positive leadership our country once provided in international affairs. We are deeply alarmed about the damage the incumbent has done to our international standing.
We are citizens of the republic who hold that making our country great again requires the defeat of Donald J. Trump.
We are conservatives who lament the roughshod way in which Donald J. Trump has disregarded procedures, policies, and processes proven over time to be effective.
We are veterans who do not appreciate being labeled “losers” and “suckers.”
We are parents who are fed up by having to shield our children from the president’s cruel words, bullying behavior and disregard for others.
We are sons and daughters who know that a virus that the president has downplayed, dismissed and disavowed may take the lives of our elderly parents.
We are Americans, coming from every race, color and religion, who believe our country deserves better leadership than Donald J. Trump has provided.
It is bewildering to me why anyone would call us “scary.”
Ralph Bass
Forsyth