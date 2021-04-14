train vs car.jpg

A Jackson woman was taken to the emergency room after being struck by a train on Thursday on Smith Road at the back entrance to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Victoria Thurmond, 24, had crossed the railroad tracks in her 2011 Honda Accord on Smith Road and stopped at Collier Road thinking she was clear of the tracks, said Lt. Chad Beck. But her back end was still over the tracks. A witness, Kristen Latimer, told Monroe County deputies she tried to wave Thurmond to move off the tracks but she didn’t see her in time. “She didn’t know the length of her car,” said Beck. The approaching train struck her back passenger side. Thurmond complained of minor injuries and was taken by Monroe County EMS to Monroe County Hospital. (Photo/Steve Reece)