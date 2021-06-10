An 80-year-old Lawrenceville truck driver died after he apparently fell off his tractor trailer at the Five Below warehouse on Logistics Parkway on Sunday.
Five Below workers called 911 around 6:43 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 after finding trucker John Moses Griffin, 80, of Lawrenceville on the ground bleeding from his head behind his semitruck. Monroe County deputy Anthony Thompson arrived and saw the back right door to the trailer was open and the man’s glasses were on the ground behind his head. The man was bleeding heavily from his head. Monroe County EMS did CPR and he was taken by EMS to Monroe County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no witnesses or surveillance footage to the incident.