Just one week after President Trump held a giant rally with 7,000 supporters at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport last Friday, Donald Trump Jr. held his own “Make America Great Again” event in downtown Macon in front of fewer than 200 Republicans on Friday, Oct. 23.
Security was heavy and the streets were cordoned off with blue lights flashing. I pulled into the last remaining spot in a parking lot and caught up to a line of foot traffic stepping across Plum Street into what was once a horse livery stable, now known as the Emerson Ballroom, a wedding venue for those who want an industrial feel to their ceremony. The event was originally scheduled in the city’s Unionville neighborhood.
At the entrance, Secret Service agents waved wands and pockets were emptied on a card table with contents thoroughly inspected. The agents didn’t like my Bic lighter and tossed it into a nearby trash can. They checked my phone but didn’t turn it on. There was no temperature check at the door, no questions regarding health, no sanitizer packs offered and no one other than a smattering of folks with worry in their eyes was wearing a mask.
Once inside, I was immediately directed to a patriotically-decorated table and invited to choose one of several 12” x 16” Trump Campaign signs that I would be able to hold up during the speech if I felt inclined to do so. I picked out a nice red & white one printed with “Trump/Pence 2020” as a souvenir to maybe hang in the office.
I was early and had time to count 171 mahogany chivari chairs spaced tightly together in 9 rows of 19. The chances that I was able to have a seat in one of these fancy chairs can be equated to the odds against winning the lottery, and I was impressed the Reporter had gotten access into this event. A riser was set up at the rear of the room where the local TV news team had a small crew waiting next to a camera. A pretty lady stepped up to me and politely asked if I would like to be escorted to my seat and I politely answered that I would indeed. She led me through the ballroom and positioned me in a nice seat five rows back from the stage.
Seated next to me was Georgia Mercer, 17, an honor roll student from First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. Her mom, who wasn’t in attendance, had signed her out of school early so she could attend. Mercer said, “I am a big fan of President Trump and all his ideas and I really like Donald Trump, Jr.” She said most of her friends are Republican and if she ends up going down the political path, she would really like to run for office one day. “It’s something that really interests me. I try to see both sides of the issues.“ She has plans to go to UGA, study biology and maybe political science.
I spoke with a volunteer for the event from Macon, Polly Ellington, who thinks Trump is going to win big and hopes it will be a landslide. She also thought the president did a great job at the debate. At this point, I was informed by a government agent that I while I was certainly welcome as a guest, I wasn’t to do any further interviews because my name wasn’t listed on their website. I didn’t mean to overstep my bounds and apologized profusely.
Mike Cheokas, State Representative for District 138, emceed the event and Rep. Ricky “Rick” Williams, of District 145, led a string of speakers, including the GOP Chairman for Georgia, David Shafer,
State Senator Burt Jones, former captain of the UGA football team in 2002, said don’t just look at Trump, look at his children. Jones said, “the president has 5 wonderful children that have had every opportunity in their lifetime to be in the news media for doing something bad or something inappropriate or something wrong. You’ve never seen that seen that side of the Trump children. In fact, they’re all very successful in their own right because of the upbringing that they had. Hard work means something. That’s the reason the president’s children are out here, going across the country, and stumping for their father, our president. Because they know that what’s at risk right now is their children’s future is in danger.”
The crowd jumped to their feet as Trump Jr. entered through a side door from the courtyard and up to the stage. A bearded man with short-cropped hair and wearing an open-collar shirt, the 42-year old son of a billionaire president immediately took command of the ballroom and mesmerized the cheering Republicans.
He began by saying if Joe Biden were there, he would be looking over to the side at a teleprompter. He mocked the former vice president as he acted out Biden reading the screen: “And I, Joe Biden, after 50 years of failure in D.C., am finally going to do something for you. Pause for applause...resume speaking...” Trump said, “you just put it on the teleprompter, and he’ll read it. It doesn’t matter”. The audience erupted in laughter and Trump then spoke for 30 minutes without notes or a teleprompter.
The president’s son said “This time around the First Amendment is actually on the table. It’s not just the Second. We know that’s always on the table with democrats. But this time the First Amendment. You saw that. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. ‘We’re not going to link to an article’. Was there anything wrong with the article? ‘No.’ Did it go through your fact-checking process? ‘No.’ Did the Biden campaign deny it? ‘No.’”
Trump told of his conversation he had with his father just before the president made his escalator entrance in the atrium of the Trump Tower to announce his bid for the presidency on June 16, 2015. “He said, ‘you know what? I must do something about it. I can’t allow this to happen anymore.’ So, you know, he threw some stones from the sidelines for a little while but then he said, ‘I’ve got to man-up and get in the game.’”
Responding to whistles and cheers he asked, “I want to specify, this is Georgia, I can still say ‘man-up’, right?” The audience assured him he could. “I want to be sure. I don’t want to get cancelled for not listing the other 979 genders. Their rules, not mine. I’m just trying to be a PC individual. So, he manned-up and got into the game. And because of that we got results. He knew it would be difficult. He knew it would be brutal.”
He said before his father took the escalator down with Melania, he looked him in the eye and said, “And now we will find out who our real friends are.” Trump said, “Truer words have never been spoken. It shows he knew exactly what would happen. He knew the friends, the celebrities, the Wall Street guys, he knew they’d all be gone. He knew what would happen. Life-long friends would turn and be gone. Years and years of relationships would be down the tubes. He knew all that and he did it anyway. Because it’s worth fighting for. And that’s why we have results for a change.”
He also added Biden is not a blue-collar guy as he claims. Trump said he was “the son of a billionaire from Manhattan I’ve had more blue-collar jobs than Joe Biden.” Trump Jr. worked as a bartender for a year in Aspen after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2000. He then returned to New York and joined the Trump Organization, supervising building projects.
Turning his attention to Nancy Pelosi’s recent beauty salon incident in which video showed she was in a shuttered business without a mask, Trump said when she got caught, he didn’t know whether to be upset or impressed. “She’s third in line to the nuclear codes. She was setup by her hair salon? Seriously, this does not instill confidence in our leadership. If you’re able to be setup by your hair salon, you’re not doing so well against Russia.”
Trump closed his speech saying, “Our freedoms, our values, our constitution, our children’s future, the country that we know and love, it’s all on the table in this election. And we cannot do it without you. We need you to be a part of that team.”
He stepped off the stage to loud cheers and the crowd pushed forward to meet him face to face. During the mayhem, I made my way out the side door, into the courtyard and remembered they took my lighter.