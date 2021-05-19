The mother of 19-year-old twin brothers with Forsyth roots and wanted for murder drove them to the Jones County sheriff’s office so they could turn themselves in on May 6.
Divine and Divinity Taylor, both of whom have Forsyth roots, were wanted after the April 29 shooting death of a man at a Zebulon Road Circle K. Their mother drove her sons to a substation of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office early on May 6 where they were arrested for murder.
Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force said, “They’ve got a good mother, and she talked them into turning themselves in.” Authorities had been searching for the twins in the wake of the slaying for nearly two weeks, including raiding the Washington Drive home in Forsyth where they allegedly spent time.
The men were transferred to the Bibb County Jail where they are being held without bond for the slaying of 23-year-old Brandon Washington.