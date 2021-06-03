The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest from two separate stolen dirt bike investigations.
On May 21, investigators got a lead on a suspect involved in the theft of a dirt bike in Culloden on Feb. 5, 2021. Investigators spoke with the suspect, 20 year old Jawon Holmes, shortly after receiving this lead and were able to obtain an arrest warrant on May 24. Holmes turned himself into the Monroe County Jail and he was charged with Felony Theft by Taking.
Also, on May 21, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office told Monroe County investigators they recovered a dirt bike stolen from a home on Hwy. 74 on March 15. They arrested 26 year old Samuel Cassells and he is charged with Theft by Receiving.