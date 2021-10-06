head on wreck 41 on Friday.jpg

A head-on collision in Bolingbroke injured two people last Friday afternoon. Eric Chaston Hammock of Byron was driving north on Hwy. 41 in a 2002 GMC Sierra when he tried to make a left turn onto Searcy Road in front of the Exxon station and struck a 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by Vernell L. Hansford of Forsyth. A witness, Kenneth Heath, Jr. of Macon said he saw the pickup turn in front of the Chrysler which tried to swerve. Due to the injuries of Hammock and a passenger in the Chrysler, deputies were unable to get a statement about the accident. (Photo/Steve Reece)