A pair goes to jail, a dog goes to the pound
A man and a woman went to jail on drug charges after nearly half an ounce of methamphetamine was found in their possession around 12:28 a.m. on May 11. Deputies Justin Watson and Jonathan Joyner were dispatched to a home on Pine Valley drive regarding a trespassing call where they found the pair sitting in the driveway among a pile of bags and a dog in a cage. The deputies asked the woman why she was there after being asked to leave and she said she was waiting for someone to pick her up. She also said she had warrants and did not want to go to jail. Dispatched confirmed a warrant for her out of Upson County was valid and she was handcuffed. The woman said the bags and the dog were hers. Animal control took the dog.
Watson spoke with the complainant who told him the two were asked to leave earlier in the day. She said since their arrival the day before there had been a lot of vehicles coming and going on the property.
Joyner learned the man had a warrant out of Lamar County and located a syringe containing clear liquid in the front left pocket of his pants. He was also handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.
The woman’s bags were searched on the trunks of the patrol cars and deputies found a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing around 0.45 ounces in four separate bags along with a scale, and 100 small bags. The woman was read her rights and she said the methamphetamine was not hers. When asked how it got in her bag, she said someone at the residence must have put it in there and said drugs were being sold from the residence. The man also stated the methamphetamine did not belong to him. They were both taken to jail while Watson seeks warrants against them for distributing methamphetamine.
South American woman taken to Monroe County Jail
A woman from Honduras went to jail after being stopped for speeding at 102 mph on I-75 N by officer Richard Maddox around 8:13 a.m. on May 17. Maddox made the stop near North Lee Street and asked the woman for her driver’s license. She instead presented him with an I.D. card from Honduras. There were also four children in the car as well as a female passenger.
When Maddox explained the reason for the stop, the woman said she didn’t understand English very well. The officer had the woman step from the car and handcuffed her. The passenger also didn’t know English but a male juvenile in the backseat was able to translate. The woman was taken to jail where she was cited for speeding, reckless driving, and driving without a license. The passenger and four children were taken to the Days Inn to wait for someone to pick them up.
Abandoned woman also unwelcome at Welcome Center
An abandoned woman was arrested for paraphernalia after she was found sitting outside the Welcome Center on North Lee Street around 2:15 p.m. on May 17. Officer Richard Maddox approached the woman sitting with all of her worldly possessions in front of the building and she told him she had been staying with a gentleman at America’s Best Value Inn and he decided he didn’t want her to stay with him anymore.
She said he drove her to the Welcome Center and dropped her off with everything she owned. Maddox asked for her I.D., but she didn’t have any. He then ran her name and date of birth and found she had an active Monroe County warrant for probation violation and arrested her.
As Maddox was gathering the woman’s many bags, he found a blue glass pipe with meth residue and a clear glass pipe with marijuana residue in her backpack. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and cited for possession and use of drug-related objects.
Woman jailed for cursing and yelling at auto sales lot
A Jesup woman was charged with trespassing after causing a ruckus at Paul’s So Easy Auto Sales at 594 North Indian Springs Drive around 9:30 a.m. on May 18. On April 28, deputy Phillip Billingslea was dispatched to the car lot and spoke with the owner who said a woman, who was the girlfriend of a former employee, had sent him multiple voice messages cursing him. He said he told her not to contact him anymore and that she wasn’t allowed on his property.
Billingslea and deputy Peyton Henderson then went to speak with the woman and told her several times not to return to the man’s property and she signed a trespass notice.
Then on May 18, Billingslea was again dispatched to the auto business where the woman had returned and was cursing and yelling at people. She was handcuffed and booked into jail for criminal trespassing.
Nephew intentionally breaks aunt’s window
A Forsyth man threw a water bottle through his aunt’s window and wound up in the Monroe County Jail around 4:04 p.m. on May 18 after deputy Phillip Billingslea was dispatched to a mobile home on Charlie Benson Rd. regarding a disorderly person. He met with the aunt who told him her nephew became upset and threw a water bottle through the window of her trailer.
Cpl. Nicholas Ortiz and Billingslea asked the man what was going on and he said he became upset and threw a water bottle through the window with the intention of breaking it. He was arrested for criminal trespass and booked into jail.
Speeder in a Cadillac caught with stolen pistol
A Macon man caught speeding at 85 mph on I-75 N in a white 1999 Cadillac Escalade was arrested for a stolen pistol and other charges around 4:30 p.m. on May 19. Deputy Larry Sullivan made the stop and the driver told him he was speeding because he was trying to get around a truck. After running his license, the deputy learned it was expired. Dep. Sullivan had him step from his car and handcuffed him. A male passenger’s license returned as valid.
While speaking to the men, Sullivan saw pieces of marijuana on the floorboard and an open container of beer. He read both occupants their rights and asked if there was marijuana inside the vehicle and the driver admitted there was.
A Glock .40 caliber pistol was also found under the front passenger seat and was returned as stolen. The driver said it was his and that he had bought it from a friend.
Sullivan released the Cadillac to the passenger and took the driver to jail where he was cited for speeding, open container, and driving with a suspended license. The deputy will also be seeking a warrant for receiving stolen property.
Four arrested after warrant is served
Three people with warrants went to jail along with a woman who obstructed deputies when they went looking for a wanted man at a Julie Lane home around 4 p.m. on May 20. Deputies Dalton Mosely and Clarence Miller pulled into the residence and found a male and a female standing outside. As they approached, the woman walked to the back of the house and went inside. They asked the man, who had a warrant out of Monroe County, who was the woman and he said it was his girlfriend. He also said there were two other people in the house. He was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.
Mosely knocked on the back door of the house but couldn’t get a response although he could see movement inside. He then went to the front door and a woman answered. The deputy asked her who else was in the house and she replied just her and the other woman.
Mosely asked the other woman to come to the door and after running her information learned she had a warrant for her arrest in Monroe County and had her step outside with Miller. Mosely asked the remaining woman who else was there and she said there was no one. Mosely told her the man sitting in the patrol car told him there was another man inside the house and she replied her boyfriend left to go to the store.
The woman agreed to walk Mosely through the house, and they went to a closet in the back bedroom. Mosely tried to open the closet and could feel resistance on the door and snatched the door open and inside the closet was a man who had warrants from another agency.
All four suspects were taken to the Monroe County Jail where two were charged with obstruction.
Man caught smoking pot in Walmart parking lot
A man who got into a heated exchange with a woman in the Walmart parking lot will be going to court facing a marijuana charge after officer Richard Maddox responded to a dispute call on May 21. Maddox first spoke with a woman standing by a blue van who told him she and a male driver in a red Ford F-150 had an argument over a parking spot. She pointed out the truck that was parked at the end of the parking lot.
As Maddox approached the truck, he could smell burnt marijuana and asked the man for his driver’s license and if he had been smoking marijuana. The man initially said no, but Maddox told him he needed to be honest. He then produced a burnt marijuana cigarette and a clear plastic bag from the center console containing less than 1oz of suspected marijuana. Maddox seized the marijuana and cited him for possession. He was released to appear in court.
Man jailed after backing into trailer at Forsythia Festival
A man who waved down Cpl. Kimberly Barnett in the parking lot of the old Monroe County Jail wound up in jail on May 23. The man told Barnett he just had an accident after he was told to move his 2007 Chevy box truck by the Forsythia Festival organizers. He said while he was backing up, he backed into a trailer.
The corporal asked for his license and an insurance card, and the man told her he had to go get his boss for the information and started to walk off. Barnett told him to stay put, just give her his license and she would have someone else retrieve his boss. He then admitted his license had been suspended in North Carolina for DUI.
While speaking with Barnett, the man was pacing around a lot, and began to get hostile with her and other people on scene. He said, “I heard about everyone down here, all racist”. She told him that no one was being racist, that he had been involved in an accident and police had to be involved for reporting purposes. He then got back into his truck and began digging around between the seats. Barnett then had him step out of the vehicle and handcuffed him. He was taken to jail where Barnett cited him for driving without a license.
Man banned from Walmart goes back to shoplift
Warrants will be taken out on a man for shoplifting at Walmart after he tried to steal a Cricut from the store on May 23. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett responded to the call where an employee told her a man in his early 50s, was seen checking out at a register and went to the grocery-side exit. An associate at the door then checked his receipt which showed a $3 item while he was carrying a $329 Cricut.
The man was asked to return to the register and pay for the item where his debit card was declined twice. He was taken to the asset protection office where it was learned had been banned from Walmart stores in 2017 in Thomaston. The employee saw that he had affixed a barcode from a $3 item over the barcode on the Cricut. While the employee was talking to the man, he ran out the front doors and across the parking lot into the wood line on the southside of the parking lot. Video footage will be entered into evidence.
Two men cited after fight on lawnmower
Cpl. Jacob Justice cited two men for fighting after he was sent to an Old Cork Road home regarding an assault on May 23 around 7:15 p.m. Justice spoke with a man there who told him he and his nephew were involved in a physical altercation. The man said he was punched behind the ear several times and Justice could see a small dark mark. The corporal asked the man why this would have happened, and the man told him they are not supposed to be around one another, however, he felt the need to go cut the grass at his mother’s house who lives on Lassiter Road. The man was drinking alcohol while speaking to Justice and continuously telling him he was disabled.
Justice then spoke with the nephew who said his uncle went to the Lassiter Road home when he was not supposed to. He said he told him to leave the property, but he refused, so he picked up a water hose and sprayed his uncle while he was riding the lawnmower. He told Justice his uncle then tried to run over him, but he jumped out of the way and got on the rear of the mower and began hitting him on the back of the head.
Justice then spoke to the man’s mother who said she knew her son was coming over, but she was unaware of any altercation that took place. The man’s daughter provided the corporal with video footage of the incident and told him this isn’t the first time they have fought. She also said her father is a bad alcoholic and his nephew is very violent.
Justice cited both men with disorderly conduct.
Man says money stolen by friend
A man complained to Cpl. Anais Benjamin that $30 was stolen from his vehicle by a long-time friend on May 24. The man said he was hanging out with his friend when he took her to the store in his Toyota Celica and noticed after she exited his vehicle, $30 was missing from the cupholder. He said when he asked her about the money, she said she wasn’t giving it back, so he called police.
Benjamin spoke with the woman who said when she returned from the store, the man got upset about something and started cursing her out, so she told him to leave.
The corporal asked the man if he had proof his friend took the money and he said he didn’t. The woman also said she had no proof he gave her the money. Benjamin told them he would make a report.
East Point driver said he needed to “pee” then flees deputy
An East Point man with two female passengers in a silver 2020 Jeep was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase after first stopping for deputy Anthony Thompson at the Valero gas station on North Lee Street around 9:45 a.m. on May 24. Thompson first spotted the SUV with an Illinois license plate near milepost 189 following a semi-truck in the middle lane at less than one car length distance.
The deputy continued to follow the Jeep and at the North Lee Street exit, the driver went into the far-right lane and began to follow another semi-truck at less than one car length distance. He then took a right-hand turn and Thompson activated his emergency equipment. The Jeep came to a complete stop in the right-turn lane on North Lee Street, next to the Valero gas station.
Thompson could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle as he approached the driver and told him to pull into the gas station. The driver told the deputy that he had to go “pee” and asked him if he could do so. Thompson told him “No, turn into the gas station and wait”.
After the man pulled into the Valero parking lot, Thompson then made a passenger side approach to the vehicle and asked the man for his driver’s license. The man asked Thompson, “What was the problem?” Thompson then noticed that the car wasn’t placed in park and instructed the man to do so, to which he didn’t comply but asked again, “What was the problem?”
Thompson explained the reason for the traffic stop was for following too closely and asked again for his driver’s license and he once again asked, “What was the problem?” The deputy told him he already gave the reason for the stop and the driver said he needed to call his lawyer.
Thompson once again asked for his license and told him to place his car into park. He told Thompson he didn’t have his driver’s license and asked if he could give him something with his name on it. Thompson told him that would be okay and asked him to exit the vehicle and the man said, “Alright, let’s go”.
The deputy again told him to place the vehicle into park, but the man rolled up the windows and stomped the gas, laying drag and taking off out of the Valero at a high rate of speed and entered southbound ramp of I-75.
Thompson immediately began to pursue the driver that increased his speeds to more than 120 mph while driving extremely recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, cutting off vehicles and driving on the shoulders for long periods of time, and never using a turn signal during his many lane changes.
He also barely avoided striking several vehicles while continuing for around 10 miles and onto I-475 S. Two miles past the Rivoli Road exit, Thompson attempted a P.I.T. maneuver but the driver slammed on the brakes, avoiding a collision, and took off at a high rate of speed again.
Thompson tried another P.I.T. maneuver shortly after and once again the man slammed on his brakes while traveling on the right shoulder and the deputy pulled his vehicle in front of the Jeep, bringing the pursuit to an end.
Thompson then exited his patrol vehicle and ordered the man from the vehicle at gunpoint. Once he exited the vehicle, he was ordered to the ground, handcuffed, and arrested for fleeing and driving without a license. Nothing was found in the vehicle which was released to the passengers.