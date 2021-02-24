Monroe County first responders were the special invited guests at the second birthday party for little Kenneth Garcia in the Greystone subdivision on Saturday.
Those same first responders helped save Kenneth Garcia after he nearly drowned in the Greystone subdivision pool on July 26 last year. EMTs Jack Adams and Darius Patterson arrived first that day and found little Kenneth unresponsive and not breathing but with a pulse. They immediately began manual resuscitation with a bag-valve-mask.
Acting battalion chief Clay Walton, EMT Carson Rowland, paramedic Jesse Suggs also arrived to help and soon Kenneth was breathing without assistance. He was taken by ambulance to Navicent’s Children's Hospital and deputies Chris Sherrell, Larry Sullivan and Justin Watson cleared heavy traffic to get Kenneth to the hospital quickly.
Dominic and Sara Garcia invited the heroes to their son’s second birthday party on Sunday.
“Yesterday was the best day!” Sara Garcia wrote on her Facebook page. “I can not say thank you enough to everyone that played a part in Kenneth’s special Birthday! All of the emergency responders took time out of their day yesterday to make sure Kenneth had the best party a 2 year old could ask for! Thank you is not enough, but thank you for everything.”