A Monroe County neighborhood of 13 homes is succeeding in making its neighborhood what a community should be—a place where residents enjoy working together and socializing together as they enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of their labor.
Jack Wilson, 74, said the neighborhood along the Ocmulgee River in southern Monroe County is in its third year of working together in a community garden that is about 50’ x 50’. The garden is producing the most ever this year, with tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, okra, squash, all the usual summer delights. But more than produce, the garden has produced a venue for neighbors to get together regularly and enjoy working toward common goals.
Wilson said sometimes it’s hard to get neighbors who haven’t found time to work in the garden to come pick vegetables, but he is winning them over by picking for them and setting it on the picnic tables outside the garden for them to pick up. He said production is abundant this year, with the main reason being the addition of a fence that is keeping out deer.
Unfortunately deer proved to be greedy, destructive neighbors who wanted it all. Human members of the community have contributed money, time, energy and knowledge to the garden.
Wilson said he and his wife, Elizabeth, built their home in the community about 16 years ago. Some of his neighbors have been there longer, having weathered the Flood of 1994. He said it’s a beautiful place to live, overlooking the river and surrounded by forest. And yet it’s a 10-minute drive to Macon, where his wife works in accounting. Wilson is retired from Robins Air Force Base, with 42 years of service.
He said many of his neighbors are retired, but there are three families with young children, including one expecting a baby. The neighbors, and those from a nearby neighborhood, enjoy walking and riding bikes along the shady street, which has a cul de sac at each end. The community garden, which is on community property, has created a new camaraderie in the neighborhood, where people now not only are friendly with one another when they pass by but have gotten to know each other.
Wilson said that even before the garden, the community began coming together as he built a barn. He bought a sawmill, began milling his own lumber from local trees and thought about building a barn because he had boards available.
A friend brought him six poles to get the pole barn started, and he got busy cutting trees and clearing the space for it. His wife helped him with the red tin roof. He worked on it at his own pace, taking about a year to build it, and neighbors began offering to help.
Someone would often have a needed tool at home to lend to the project. One neighbor particularly has a well-stocked and well-organized collection of tools and is very generous in lending them. And everyone seemed eager to check on how the building was progressing.
Wilson said the more the neighbors visited, the more they found they have in common. One neighbor declared, “Y’all are just like family,” and he agrees.
“We talk to each other every day. We check and see what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s just lots of fun having friends in the neighborhood.”
“I’ve lived a lot of places, but I’ve never been as close with all my neighbors as I am here,” said Billy Davidson. “If someone needs help, they’re there.”
Monday morning, June 21, after downpours from Hurricane Claudette over the weekend, found Wilson with his chainsaw helping Davidson cut up a huge hickory that came up from its roots taking power lines with it. Davidson was without power from 4 a.m.-2 p.m, a serious situation since his wife, Shirley, relies on oxygen.
His children quickly brought a generator and, when informed of the special need, Georgia Power made restoring electricity to his house a priority. On Monday, he began the work of removing the tree. He will cut it up for wood to stack and dry for use around the big syrup kettle that family and neighbors use as a warm spot to gather in winter.
In summer neighbors gather overlooking the river behind Davidson’s house almost every late afternoon. He said sometimes it’s four friends, sometimes a dozen. They begin to come about 4 p.m. and leave for supper about 6 p.m. They watch for the bald eagles that hang out in a tall pine across the river. They have seen as many as three at once. The eagles watch the water below and then dive to snare a fish, never missing their mark.
When cool weather returns, Wilson expects the barn to become a gathering spot. He said half of the barn is a shop where tools and saws are kept, and the other half is for community gatherings, with a big screen TV and a wood-burning stove. He said it seems to stay cool and comfortable there even in the hot Georgia summer.
“I’ve always liked building things, but materials are so expensive,” he said. “I felt the investment in a mill was worthwhile.”
He said he cuts the boards, lets them dry a while and keeps an inventory. Then, the next thing he knows, there’s a need for them.
“Things fall into place,” said Wilson. “I wonder how I could be so blessed.”
An example was when he was ready to put rafters in the barn roof, Davidson handed him an ad in the Georgia Market Bulletin for scissor trusses that were exactly the right size for the barn and were located in nearby Gray. He immediately called and went to get them, although he said that transporting them was an adventure.
After brainstorming an appropriate name for the community garden, “Piddlers’ Park” was the unanimous favorite, and an attractive metal sign donated by a friend in Cairo now proclaims it. Several neighbors gathered at the Garden on Easter Sunday, and an invited pastor provided the Easter message.
Now Wilson is thinking of a “Tomato Sandwich Dinner” for all the neighbors to be held in the community barn with the bounty of the garden gracing the table.