An Upson-Lee High School girls basketball player has been charged with affray for throwing fists at a Jackson High School cheerleader after her team lost in the region tournament at Mary Persons last month.
Aziyah Taila Perry, 17, of Thomaston, turned herself in to the Monroe County sheriff’s office to face the misdemeanor charge last Monday, Feb. 28. A senior, Perry was allegedly seen on multiple videos posted to social media throwing punches at a Jackson High School cheerleader in a post-game melee.
The sheriff’s office had originally said it would let the schools handle discipline in the matter. But sheriff Brad Freeman said there was some concern that one of the two schools may handle it differently than the other so they decided to let the sheriff’s office handle it. Monroe County investigator Sam Leggett worked with Upson-Lee administrators to identify Perry.
Freeman said that Upson players complained that the Jackson cheerleaders stirred them up, but said that wasn’t a good defense.
“Isn’t that their job?” said Freeman. “I guess they were successful.”
The videos show Jackson cheerleaders trying to hold back one of their members and then an Upson-Lee player, apparently Perry, swinging her hand at the Jackson cheerleader by the doors on the gym floor. Chaos ensued as coaches and sheriff’s deputies tried to restrain the girls and keep them apart. A Jackson High School female staffer is seen on the video taking a cheerleader to the ground to prevent her from retaliating. Fans meanwhile, who were arriving for the MP game after the Upson-Jackson contest, were sent fleeing the floor area to avoid getting pulled into the melee. No MP students were involved. Upson-Lee lost the girls game to Jackson.