Kristi Varnadoe is running for Monroe County Board of Education District 5 in her first political race. She brings a variety of perspectives relevant to the position to her candidacy. Varnadoe and her two brothers are Mary Persons graduates, her son is in pre-kindergarten at T.G. Scott Elementary, she has a niece at Mary Persons and a niece and nephew who will soon enter Monroe County schools. Her mother, Vicky Sykes, retired from Hubbard Elementary and continues to volunteer as a coach for the Mary Persons Marching Regiment color guard as she has for many years.
Varnadoe holds a Bachelor’s degree from Middle Georgia State and an M.Ed. in Curriculum & Instruction—Accomplished Teaching from Valdosta State. She is an English/Language Arts teacher at Howard High School in Macon and has been teaching for seven years.
“I want to be part of the excellence that is Monroe County schools,” said Varnadoe. “And I can bring a unique and unbiased perspective as a parent, student, educator and community resident.
She said that one thing she would like to see added in the Monroe County School System is more career pathways at Mary Persons. For example she said Middle Georgia is expanding career opportunities in the logistics field and it would be an asset to both students and the community to have a pathway that prepared students for these jobs. Varnadoe said she has had opportunities to work with the Hutchings College & Career Academy in Macon and will bring knowledge and ideas to the Monroe County board as it applies for and begins a College & Career Academy.
“What we want for our kids is the 3 E’s, to be enrolled, enlisted or employed when they graduate,” she said. “It is also our responsibility to make sure the community is involved and feels welcome in the schools.”
Varnadoe’s parents, Vic and Vicky Sykes, moved to Monroe County from Warner Robins in 1994. She is married to Alex Varnadoe, who is an operator with Coggins Construction Company, a boring and utility contractor. They have one son, Kayden.