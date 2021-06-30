‘Bella The Butterfly Dog Gets A Sister’ is the follow up to my first children’s book, ‘Bella The Butterfly Dog Goes to Work’. The second book was released on Amazon in late April and has been very well received.
I love seeing the children delight in reading all about my two fur-babies, Bella and Emmie. These two rambunctious and happy little dogs are papillons (named from the French word for “butterfly”) - They are known as Butterfly Dogs as their ears resemble a butterfly.
They are the best little dogs and go just about everywhere with me. We went on vacation to Charleston recently and they were along in their stroller. We couldn’t go 10 feet without someone coming over to pet and talk to them.
I have enjoyed writing about them and hope to begin the 3rd book very soon. I have an illustrator that makes the books extra special with her drawings of the girls. I found Myro (Myroslava Voloschuk) on line. She lives in the Ukraine, and we have developed not only a business relationship but a long distance friendship, too.
She is an excellent illustrator, and her drawings of Bella and Emmie are very life-like . Of course she draws them from pictures I send to her, but she really makes them come alive with her artwork.
The books are for kids from ages 1 to 7. They absolutely love the storyline and learn a few things, too, such as manners and how to treat others.
Bella, Emmie and I enjoy going to schools, churches, etc. and reading to the kids. If you have a class and would be interested in a visit and story time, please get in touch with me. We’d be happy to come visit and read to the kids.
If you would like to purchase the books, you can go by The Reporter, the drive-through at United Bank in Bolingbroke, Henry’s of Bolingbroke, order on Amazon or contact me. They are paperbacks and are $8 each.
And check out Bella’s Facebook page: ‘Bella The Butterfly Dog’ to keep up with her daily adventures. If you would like to meet Bella and Emmie, come by my office at Properties Plus Realty in Bolingbroke. They are often working as “greeters” at the office and love to have their picture made with fans.