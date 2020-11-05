Monroe County voters ended the 33-year tenure of long-time District 1 commissioner Larry Evans on Tuesday, giving the post to Lamarcus Davis by a 1,825-1,319 margin.
“I want to thank all my supporters and I look forward to working for the citzens of Monroe County,” Davis told the Reporter.
Davis, who works at Plant Scherer and has coached at the Monroe County Rec Department for years, will take office in January. Evans had made an unsuccessful pitch to have Davis removed from the ballot in October claiming that Davis didn’t put his notarized signature on every page when he qualified in March. Evans had also replaced Davis, who had been his appointment on the Monroe County Rec Board.
Meanwhile, as with four years ago, Monroe County again went strongly for Donald Trump, who outpolled Joe Biden 11,053 to 4,382 in the county. The counting nationwide wasn’t done at presstime. Monroe County also gave the nod to Sen. David Perdue over Jon Ossoff, and Perdue looked to avoid a runoff. County voters gave the nod to Kelly Loeffler over Doug Collins over in the other senate race, which appears headed to a runoff between Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Finally, for the fourth time in eight years, Monroe County voters rejected a 1-percent hike in the sales tax for roads by a 7,518-7,314 margin.