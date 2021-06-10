walmart plans

The Forsyth Walmart has begun a $1.6 million renovation that will include updating the restrooms, adding more self checkout lanes and even creating a space for a future unnamed tenant. The renovation will also give more room for on-line grocery pickup, said Brett Hanes, who handles building inspections for Monroe County. Crews have already cordoned off part of the parking lot for their construction zone. The Forsyth Walmart was opened in 2010. Walmart officials said the store will remain open as normal throughout the renovation. Above are the plans submitted to the county.