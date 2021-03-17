Son jailed again for threatening Culloden father
Deputy Peyton Henderson was dispatched to Fuller Road regarding terroristic threats made by a Culloden man around 5:30 a.m. on March 4. The complainant told the deputy his son threatened him over the phone and said that he was going to his home to “f*** him up.”
He said his son had been arrested the day before for hitting him and was not supposed to have any contact with him. Dispatch said the son had been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. While speaking to the man about the incident, the man’s son called his phone and the man let Henderson answer it. Henderson asked the man if he was supposed to have any contact with his father and the man replied he just wanted to get his truck and his belongings.
The father told the deputy that his son said he was at the Travel Lodge waiting for his mother to pick him up. Henderson went to there but was unable to find him. Around 7 a.m., the father called the sheriff’s office and said his son was at a Milledge Circle home which is where Henderson arrested him for violation of bond conditions.
Driver switches seats with passenger during traffic stop
A driver was unable to fool officer Cody Maples when he switched seats with his female passenger and went to jail around 2:30 p.m. on March 7. Maples saw his F-150 doing 90 mph on I-75 N and stopped him near Hwy. 83. During the stop, Maples saw the driver climb over into the passenger seat and the passenger slide into the driver’s seat.
Maples immediately went to the passenger side and opened the door as the man was trying to fasten his seatbelt. The officer smelled marijuana and told the man to step out of the vehicle. The man’s license was suspended and he was handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car.
Maples then spoke with the woman who told him she did not know what was going on. She said she had been asleep and that the man woke her up to swap places with him.
An open bottle of Peach Crown Royal was found in the pickup as well as several blount wraps and blount spray. The woman said that she had smoked marijuana around 40 minutes before the stop. Despite her license being valid, Maples determined that she could still be under the influence of marijuana and after being cited she was taken to the Waffle House by Sgt. David Asbell. The driver was taken to jail and cited for several traffic related charges.
Mich. girl, 17, released from jail destitute
A 17-year-old female who was released from jail with no money and no place to go received help from Cpl. Kimberly Barnett who met with her and her public defender at the Waffle House on North Lee Street on March 8. The girl’s attorney told Barnett that he had her released from jail. He said he was working with her family in Michigan to get her home and he asked that Barnett standby due to them being out in public and not in his office.
It was determined that a bus ride back home wouldn’t work due to the female not having any ID. Finally, her grandmother said she would pay over the phone for a hotel room and then fly to Georgia and pick her up. They contacted several hotels in town but none of them would accept payment over the phone. Finally, Barnett took her to the America’s Best Value Inn and a voucher was used to pay for her room where she waited for her grandmother.
Man fights with three cops before being taken away
A male passenger of a 2021 Toyota who tried to resist three officers was taken to jail for drugs and numerous other charges and the female driver was arrested for traffic offenses around 2:52 a.m. on March 9 after she was stopped for speeding at 101 mph by officer Marc Merriman on I-75 S near Tift College Drive.
When asked for her license, the woman gave Merriman a Florida learner’s permit. The passenger told the officer he had no license and gave a false name. Merriman found a passport with the identity of the man and dispatch said his license was suspended. When Merriman tried to detain the man, he began to fight violently with Merriman, officer Arthur Musselman and Cpl. Bruce Hughley, kicking and punching before finally being restrained and handcuffed. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail for obstruction. The woman was arrested for speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license. A small quantity of what was suspected to be gummies containing THC were found in the vehicle and additional charge of possession of a controlled substance was issued to both offenders.
Woman arrested for driving with no insurance
Officer Richard Maddox clocked a Ford Fusion doing 96 mph in the fast lane on I-75 S near Hwy. 83. As Maddox started to pull out to stop the vehicle, the car stopped on the left shoulder directly across from him and the female driver got out and started looking at her left front tire. Maddox waited for a gap in traffic then crossed the interstate to contact the driver.
Maddox asked the woman if there was a problem with her vehicle and she told him her left front tire was going flat. Maddox looked at the tire and to him it seemed to be fully inflated. He told her he had clocked her doing 96 mph and asked for her license. The officer found the registration was suspended and had a unknown insurance status. She showed him an electronic copy of a Geico insurance card which dispatch said the coverage had lapsed as of Dec. 25 and had not been reinstated. She was arrested for driving with no insurance. An open pint of Cuervo tequila was found in the driver’s door. A hold was placed on the vehicle for registration and insurance and the woman was taken to jail.
Troubled man arrested for battery
The family of a troubled Riverbend Road man was worried about him after he had thrown his dishes in the front yard and told Cpl. Christian Sawley around 5:44 p.m. on March 8 he needs help. EMS checked him out and Sawley told his family the procedures of getting mental health treatment for the man.
Then around 6:21 p.m. Sawley was called to the home on reports of the same man fighting someone. A man told the corporal he was working on the subject’s car and noticed relays worth around $300 dollars were damaged. He said he went to talk to him about it and they started yelling. He said the man tried to hit him with his fist and spit on him. He was arrested and charged with simple battery.
Boyfriend runs out backdoor and tries to hide in the woods
Deputies took a Horseshoe Lane man to jail after they found him hiding in the woods around 2:10 a.m. on March 9. Cpl. Christian Sawley responded to a dispute and found a woman in the driveway yelling about her boyfriend tearing the house up. She told Sawley he was in the kitchen and grabbed one of their friends. She said during the altercation he broke glass bottles and threw pans on the ground. The boyfriend’s father said it was just a family dispute and they could handle it. He said he had to go to work and everything would be okay. Suddenly the woman ran out the front door yelling that her boyfriend had ran out the back door and into the woods.
Sawley and Sgt. Willie Barkley were walking through the back yard when they heard footsteps in the woods. After walking around 100 feet into the woods, they found the man lying on his stomach behind a tree, reeking of alcohol. He was handcuffed, escorted out of the woods, and taken to jail where he was charged with disorderly conduct.
Woman charged for helping fugitive for second time
A Forsyth man escaped on foot from deputies and a Weldon Road woman was arrested for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive after the man jumped out a window and ran into a wooded area around 4:55 p.m. on March 9.
Sgt. John Thompson and Inv. Kemeyon Colvard went to the woman’s home about a stolen vehicle. Colvard knocked on the front door while Thompson waited in the yard. They heard a lot of bumping inside the home and a female voice called out, “Who is it?” While waiting for the door to open, Thompson heard a window sliding open and a loud “thump” coming from the rear of the house.
Thompson ran to the backyard where he saw a man wanted for fleeing, obstruction and several traffic violations run into a wooded area. The sergeant called his name and chased him, commanding him to stop. He lost sight of the man and returned to the home where he arrested the woman for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. This is the same charge she received on Jan. 2 when the same man fled from the home after spotting a patrol vehicle. An additional warrant for obstruction will be sought against him.
Marietta woman with California ID busted with drugs in purse
Drugs were found in the purse of a wanted Marietta woman and she went to jail after she was stopped for speeding around 10:38 p.m. on March 10 near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S by Sgt. Chris Sherrell.
The woman gave Sherrell a California ID card and said she had a Georgia license but was unsure where it was. The sergeant found she had a suspended license as well as a warrant for probation violation. A small, clear bag of a crystal-like substance believed to methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found in the woman’s purse. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with driving without a license, speeding and possession of methamphetamine.
Man wanted in Virginia loses foot race with deputy
A Forsyth man wanted in Virginia went to jail for marijuana and other charges after Cpl. Thomas Haskins stopped a Honda Civic just past the entrance to the River Forest subdivision on March 10 around 4:14 p.m.
The female driver didn’t have her license and Haskins noticed the male passenger was breathing heavily and avoiding eye contact. Haskins asked him his name to which he stuttered, “Tom Smith”. Haskins felt he had been given a false name and went to his patrol vehicle to run the subject’s information. As Haskins was waiting for response from dispatch, the passenger door on the Honda opened and the man bolted out of the car and began to run.
Haskins immediately gave chase and yelled at him to stop, and when the man looked back and saw the deputy quickly gaining on him, he quickly complied and was arrested. He then told Haskins his real name and said that he had a warrant for his arrest. A plastic bag containing marijuana and two pipes with residue were found on his person.
Dispatch said he was wanted out of Virginia; however, they would not extradite. He was charged with obstruction, giving a false name, marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects. The woman was released with a warning on the registration violation.
Man says DMV made a mistake then kicks deputy during arrest
A 38-year-old McDonough man faces multiple charges after kicking a deputy while resisting arrest around 9:42 p.m. on March 10. Deputy Matthew Mimbs spotted the man’s black 2015 Nissan Altima speeding at 87 mph and failing to signal and made the stop near Hwy. 18 on I-75 N. Dispatch said the man’s license was suspended and Mimbs asked him to exit his car.
The driver asked why and Mimbs told him that his license was canceled. The man said his license shouldn’t be canceled, because he recently spoke with the DMV regarding the problem. Mimbs told him that he will need to handle the issue with the DMV later and that he still needed to exit the vehicle.
Mimbs ordered him to exit his car several times but he kept responding he needed to contact the DMV. Cpl. Tyler Rodgers told him to get out of the car and that he was under arrest, but the driver said he wouldn’t exit the vehicle because it was all a mistake.
Rodgers told deputy Wade Kendrick to break a window and the deputy smashed the driver’s side window and opened the door. While Kendrick was opening the door, the driver pushed his hand away trying to stop him. Rodgers grabbed his left hand and was able to place one handcuff on his left wrist. He continued to actively resist and kicked Kendrick in the knee leaving a mark. He was then removed from the vehicle and taken to the ground. Two 80-gram packs of THC cannabis-infused gummies were found in his Nissan. Deputies also located a Glock 43 in the front passenger seat. Mimbs is seeking warrants against the man for two counts of drug possession and four counts of obstruction. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations.