Monroe County Commissioners decided on Thursday to move forward with their $16.3 million Juliette water project despite big surges in the prices of PVC pipe, which will likely make the massive project more expensive.
Commissioners called a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the surge in pipe prices and the possibility of freezing the next phase until prices stabilize. But commissioners unanimously agreed to proceed with a contract with Fairburn-based United Grading & Excavating to run water lines as part of Phase 2, Contract 1 of the ongoing Juliette/Rum Creek water project since that pipe has already been bought.
County water system engineer Joe Wood of Macon-based Carter Engineering told commissioners that project costs could soar due to the rising cost of PVC pipe.
Wood told Commissioners that last week’s Texas snowstorm resulted in the forced shutdown of a number of resin-producing plants in the state. As a result, PVC pipe, which contains the resin, has skyrocketed in cost over the past week.
On Friday, Feb. 12, United Grading was the lowest of seven bidders at a public bid opening to install nearly 13.2 miles of water lines as part of Phase 2, Contract 1, which includes Hwy. 18 from near its intersection with Jenkins Road to its intersection with Hwy. 87, Hwy. 87 from its intersection with Hwy. 18 to its intersection with Newton Road, and a portion of Christian Road.
Four days later, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Commissioners unanimously approved to contract with United Grading, which was also the contractor on two of the three parts of Phase 1, at an amount of just under $4.5 million. At the time of the contract’s approval, County Manager Hedges told Commissioners that the nearly $4.5 million cost would mean $1.2 million of the remaining $1.7 million in contingency for the entire project would be used on just Phase 2, Contract 1.
Commissioner John Ambrose motioned to postpone accepting bids for Phase 2, Contract 2 for up to four months to give ample time for PVC pipe prices to stabilize. After Commissioner Davis seconded Ambrose’s motion, the motion passed unanimously.
County public information officer Richard Dumas contributed to this report.