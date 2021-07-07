Monroe County’s development authority has a new executive director in Joyce White, who started the job on Tuesday, July 6.
Authority chairman Tom Baugh said that White’s work history in business and political circles in Georgia make her a perfect fit to bring more businesses to Monroe County.
“She has a Rolodex you wouldn’t believe,” said Baugh. “Her state wide contacts, that’s something we haven’t had. The board has recognized we need that and that’s the reason she’s sitting where she’s sitting. We got some good recommendations too.”
White has agreed to a contract that will pay her $120,000 per year for two years. It’s an increase from what her predecessor Bo Gregory earned ($93,000) but Baugh said White won’t require benefits and insurance so that the actual cost to the authority will be about the same.
White, who lives on Lake Spivey in Jonesboro, worked for Georgia Pacific for 21 years, rising to assistant to the CEO.
Then-Gov. Sonny Perdue hired her to be executive assistant for the entire years he was in office where she got to know many of the state’s big players. After a brief stint back at Georgia Pacific, state ag commissioner Gary Black hired her as his chief of staff. Then when David Perdue was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2015 she became his state director. And when Sonny Perdue became President Trump’s ag secretary in 2017, Trump appointed White to be the state director of Rural Development for the USDA.
In that post, White went to rural areas in Georgia to help with economic development projects so they could grow, good training for her new job in Monroe County.
“We want to be bringing the right business and industry to Monroe County,” said White. “You can grow in ways that would be detrimental.”
White said she’s heard from several locals that Monroe County doesn’t want to become another Henry County. She said she understands that quality of life is important and wants to keep Monroe County’s small-town feel and friendliness and hospitality.
“Everybody’s looking for Mayberry,” said White. “Kind of that feeling of being at home.”
White and her husband have two grown daughters and one grandson. She will be working in the train depot at 199 East Main Street where the authority is now located.