Monroe County commissioners are adding port-a-potties to four of their 13 convenience centers after a story in last week’s Reporter raised the problem of some attendants not making it to the bathroom in time.
Monroe County manager Jim Hedges said the county will have port-a-potties at the convenience centers at Cabaniss, Shi, Smarr and Brent for attendants so they don’t have to try to make it to nearby fire stations anymore. The potties have already been installed at Cabaniss and Shi, while the Smarr and Brent potties will be set up shortly. The cost is $105 per month per potty which includes weekly servicing, said Hedges.
District 2 commissioner Eddie Rowland said the county had enough funds to do it after canceling their contract with their garbage hauler in order to handle it in house. One of the convenience center attendants complained that he knows at least two co workers who have had accidents because they couldn’t make it to the adjacent fire station in time. Told about the concern, commissioners agreed they should have potties available for those centers where the fire station is more distant from the dumping area. Most of the attendants are retirees.