Monroe County sheriff Brad Freeman had to send out seven deputies scouring the county on Monday to round up enough jurors to hold criminal trials scheduled for this week.
“We’ve never had this trouble here before,” said Freeman.
Monroe County district attorney Jonathan Adams had scheduled a rare second consecutive week of criminal trials to try to catch up. The county went a year without trials due to COVID. Last week Adams’ office won guilty verdicts and long prison terms for rape and drug trafficking. This week they were scheduled to try two more defendants for child molestation and assault on an officer.
But all that was up in the air Monday morning. The clerk’s office had mailed summons to 150 Monroe County residents for jury duty. Only 36 showed up.
Freeman went to work and rounded up 8 more jurors by 1 p.m. That was enough to seat two juries and the trials are under way. But the question remains why has it become so hard to get jurors. Bibb County has had the same problem. Bibb County judge Howard Simms said he would have to start locking up people who fail to show for jury duty after two murder trials were cancelled there due to lack of jurors. Only 36 jurors showed up there there as well, out of 200 summoned.
Monroe County clerk of court officials explained the breakdown. After 150 summons were sent out, 13 were returned for bad addresses. Then 70 returned notarized affidavits explaining why they couldn’t serve. That reduced the pool to 67. Of those 67, 36 originally showed and then deputies rounded up 8 more for a total of 44.
Officials say part of the problem was a change in state law a few years ago that requires jurors be picked from driver’s license registrations rather than voting lists. Using the voting list seemed to get better results because those people were more civic minded. The law was intended to make jurors a broader representation of the community.
Asked what he thinks the problem is, Freeman wasn’t sure.
“I don’t have a clue,” said Freeman. “I know jury duty is not fun, but something you have to do as a citizen. I know no one likes to serve but it’s something you have to do. If you don’t, the justice system grinds to a halt.”