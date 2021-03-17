city hall

The contractor says the new city hall, shown here on March 15, will be ready by April 15.

The Reporter will give away a free subscription and a free copy of On The Porch to whomever can predict the date of occupancy of the new Forsyth City Hall. After originally saying the building would be done by March 23, that date has been moved back twice, now to April 15. But that seems optimistic to some observers. Email your prediction to business@mymcr.net by April 1, April Fool’s Day.