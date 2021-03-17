The Reporter will give away a free subscription and a free copy of On The Porch to whomever can predict the date of occupancy of the new Forsyth City Hall. After originally saying the building would be done by March 23, that date has been moved back twice, now to April 15. But that seems optimistic to some observers. Email your prediction to business@mymcr.net by April 1, April Fool’s Day.
Win book, subscription by guessing City Hall occupancy date
