Woman arrested on drug charges; boyfriend taken to Waffle House
A 27-year-old Kathleen woman wound up in jail for drugs after her gold 1999 Lexus without a license plate passed Cpl. John Cochran near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S around 9:25 a.m. on March 10.
At the stop, the corporal asked the woman for her license and verification of ownership of the Lexus, and she replied she had just bought the vehicle 7 days earlier. Cochran could smell both raw and burnt marijuana as he spoke with her. He had her exit her car and asked her if she had anything inside he needed to know about and she answered, “No, only a vape.” She told him the passenger was her boyfriend and when Cochran asked him about the odor of marijuana, he replied, “I ain’t going to lie, I smoked in here earlier.” He was also asked to exit the car.
Cochran found several empty baggies containing raw marijuana and Sgt. Kevin Williams found a large bag with THC infused edibles in the trunk. When the couple was asked who the edibles belong to, the woman admitted ownership and was handcuffed. She was then taken to the Monroe County Jail to await bonding for possession of a controlled substance while her boyfriend was given a ride to the Waffle House.
Unlicensed driver arrested for drugs
A 2017 Chrysler with a tinted tag cover and dark window tint was stopped by Sgt. Kevin Williams near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S around 4:37 p.m. on March 10 and the male driver was arrested after drugs were found in his vehicle.
Williams could immediately smell marijuana as he approached the car and had the driver exit. He called for backup and Lt. Chad Beck and deputy Jeff Thompson soon arrived. Dispatch said the man’s license was suspended for child support obligations. He was almost frantic and looking around as if he was going to try to flee on foot, so Williams handcuffed and arrested him.
A bag of ecstasy was found in the driver side door pocket as well as 3 marijuana grinders with residue and a set of digital scales in the center console. The driver was cited for tag cover and window tint violations and warrants were taken out against him for possession of drug-related objects and drug possession. He was turned over to the Monroe County Jail staff for booking.
Marietta man arrested after BOLO issued for drunk driver
Cpl. Larry Sullivan was advised to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver in a blue 2007 Kia Sedona and a Marietta man was arrested around 11:55 pm on March 12 after Sullivan spotted the vehicle near North Lee Street failing to maintain lane and failing to signal. The corporal initiated a traffic stop but the Sedona continued traveling at around 60 mph for half a mile before pulling over on the right shoulder.
The driver looked confused when Sullivan asked for his license and Sullivan then asked if he spoke English. The corporal could smell alcohol when the man who had bloodshot eyes replied that he didn’t that he didn’t know the language.
He had the man exit the vehicle, but he didn’t understand Sullivan’s questions, so he made a phone call and handed the phone to Sullivan. One of his family members spoke some English and was able to give the driver’s name and date of birth. After running his information, Sullivan learned the man’s license was suspended.
He received a high positive reading for alcohol on a breath test and failed a sobriety test.
He was then handcuffed and secured in Sullivan’s patrol car. Four empty 12 ounce cans of Modelo beer were found in his vehicle.
He was cited for failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, open container, driving without a license. He was turned over to jail staff.
DUI charge against Warner Robins woman
A 25-year-old Warner Robins woman was taken to jail for DUI after Cpl. Larry Sullivan was dispatched to a single car accident at Amethest Road and Pate Road around 4:55 a.m. on March 13. EMS was on the scene when Sullivan arrived and found the woman speaking with a paramedic while sitting in the seat of a heavily damaged 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The car was damaged on the front driver side, driver side front and rear door, rear driver side fender as well as the entire driver’s side roof.
Sullivan asked her what happened to her car, and she explained with slurred speech that she was looking at her phone while driving north on I-75 and when she looked up, she hit something in the ditch and began to lose control. She said she pulled over briefly before continuing then getting off on an exit to look for a gas station. She had no idea where the accident occurred.
Sullivan could smell alcohol and asked if she would blow into a breathalyzer which she did and received a high positive reading. She also was unable to maintain her balance during a sobriety test and was handcuffed. She admitted to having two mixed drinks several hours earlier.
Unlicensed driver arrested on Russell Parkway
An unlicensed driver in a white Nissan Maxima was turning onto Russell Parkway from Lee Street around 12:26 p.m. on March 13 and went to jail after officer Richard Maddox ran the plates on his car and learned his license was revoked and the vehicle was unregistered. He was allowed to call his wife to pick up the car before he was placed in the rear of Maddox’s patrol car and turned over to jail personnel.
Drunken driver passes out in rear of patrol car
A BOLO went out for a gold 2009 Honda CRV reportedly driving recklessly and speeding on I-75 South near North Lee Street around 10:55 p.m. on March 13 and the 24-year-old Forest Park driver was jailed for DUI. The vehicle sped past Sgt. Thomas Haskins near the I-475 split at 110 mph, driving recklessly while passing other vehicles. It also passed two vehicles by driving into the grass median at speeds over 100 mph.
Haskins caught up with the Honda near Bass Road on I-75 inside the Bibb County line and made a stop in the far-right lane. The sergeant ordered the male driver to exit and noticed he was very unsteady on his feet, with red and bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol.
The man couldn’t speak English, so Haskins used a translator app and the man told him he had only one drink and was on his way to see his girlfriend in South Carolina. His car had extensive damage to the front and the bumper was dragging on the ground.
Since the stop was made in Bibb County, Haskins requested the Georgia State Patrol to assist and put the man in the rear of his patrol car. When Trooper Nelson arrived, they found the driver unresponsive, and Bibb County EMS was dispatched. His pulse and breathing rate were normal and it seemed he had passed out from intoxication. After several minutes the man woke up and was able to exit the vehicle and said his chest was hurting. He was told EMS was on the way and Nelson checked his eyes and gave him a performance test which he failed and was arrested. While waiting for EMS, he sat on the ground, continuing to hold his chest.
EMS arrived and took custody of the driver. Nelson followed the ambulance to take him to the Bibb County jail after being cleared by the medical staff. The case was turned over to the GSP.
Two men obstruct traffic stop
Two men were jailed, one for drugs and one for interfering with an investigation during a traffic stop on Main Street on March 13 around 11:09 p.m. Two men in a red Chevy Impala pulled up behind officer Dexter McCune while he was searching a gray Honda Accord that he stopped on Main Street for failing to maintain lane. After being told to leave and refusing, one of the men was charged with obstruction while the other fled on foot and the driver of the Accord went to jail for marijuana possession and other charges.
McCune saw the Accord crossing the yellow line four times on North Lee Street as it traveled south and stopped the male driver at Main Street who put his hands out the window as McCune approached. The officer could smell marijuana and the driver’s eyes were very red and watery, so he had him step out of the vehicle to conduct a search.
A half of a tobacco leaf filled with marijuana was found in the car and the driver was immediately arrested and handcuffed. Dispatch told McCune the man was on active felony probation so his probation officer was notified. McCune also called a wrecker to take away the Accord and while waiting for the wrecker, the driver’s girlfriend arrived on scene to get the vehicle as well as the two men in an Impala. Both men began to start a scene and McCune ordered them to leave several times and after they refused, the officer told them they were under arrest for obstruction and the passenger of the Impala fled on foot. The driver was placed in McCune’s patrol car along with the driver of the Accord and both men were taken to the Monroe County Jail for booking and housing. Both vehicles were towed.
The driver of the Accord was charged with DUI-drugs refusal and marijuana possession. The Impala driver was cited for obstruction.
Dog owner cited for 3 dogs without rabies vaccinations
A dog owner was cited after his three dogs were found to be unvaccinated for rabies after a Jeffery Way woman called to report several dogs on her property on March 14 around 10 a.m. The woman told deputy Jonathan Joyner that her neighbors have had several complaints about the dogs and have been issued warnings.
Joyner met with the owner who told him she didn’t have any proof of rabies vaccines for her dogs. She also told animal control to just take the dogs with them. She was given 3 citations for no proof of the vaccine and two for the leash law.
Unlicensed driver has marijuana in purse
Officer Richard Maddox ran the tags on a white Honda Accord on Lee Street at I-75 on March 16 around 7:53 a.m. and learned the owner had a suspended license. He pulled the driver over at the Royal Seven and she told him she didn’t have a license. After being placed in the rear of Maddox’s patrol vehicle, she asked him to retrieve her purse and cell phone from her car and inside the purse Maddox found a bag of marijuana. She was allowed to call a coworker to retrieve her car before she was taken to jail.
Two men arrested in High Falls over dogs
Cpl. Dalton Mosely was dispatched to a Lakeshore Drive home on March 16 around 8:30 a.m. and arrested two men for disorderly conduct. At his arrival, two men walked towards him, and one handed him a firearm held backwards and said he had taken it from the other man and wanted to give it to him. Mosely told him to go into the house and as he did, the other man began yelling at him and called him a “b**ch”. The man turned back around and began going towards him, and Mosely had to separate them and had him sit on the steps of the home.
The other man told the corporal the man’s dog had gotten off the leash and tried to attack his dog. He said while trying to get the dog off his dog he received scratches on his hands and stomach. The dog’s owner came to help separate the fighting dogs and he took his dog inside. He said the other dog came back in an aggressive manner and he fired a .22 caliber pistol towards the dog to scare it and his neighbor grabbed him and pushed him against the trailer. He said he told him if he didn’t let him go, he would shoot him too and the man took his weapon from him.
Sgt. Steven Phipps and deputy Marsh arrived to assist, and Marsh stayed with the man while Mosely spoke with the other man who told him his neighbor has his dog at his trailer all the time and takes it off the leash and feeds it junk. He said when he went to help separate the fighting dogs and after the shot was fired, the man threatened to shoot him also, so he took away his weapon until a deputy arrived. Both men were arrested for disorderly conduct.