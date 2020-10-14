A Warner Robins woman was taken to jail on Sept. 30 after refusing to sign her speeding ticket.
Officer Jeremy Malone stopped a beige Honda Accord for going 88 mph on I-75 at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The woman, Lottie Mae Rogers, 64, of Warner Robins, was angry immediately and asked why he stopped her and stated that she’d had her cruise control set to 84. When Malone said he clocked her going between 85-90, she responded that there was no way.
Malone went back to his car and wrote the woman a citation for going 88. When he tried explaining it to her, she started yelling that she wouldn’t sign it. Malone told her that if she didn’t sign, he’d have no choice but to take her to jail. She said, “take me to jail because I’m not signing it”. Malone told the woman that signing it just means that she’ll go to court if she doesn’t pay the ticket. She still refused and asked to be taken to jail.
Malone placed the woman in handcuffs and called a wrecker for her car. Once in the car, the woman asked Malone if he pulled her over because she was wearing a red hoodie. He asked what a red hoodie has to do with her speeding. She responded that the red hoodie made her look like a black man and the police love pulling over black men. Malone responded that it’s still dark and he couldn’t see who was in the vehicle if he was 10 feet away with his brights on. The woman then became quiet and he took her to jail for speeding.