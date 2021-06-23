Woman tries to rip off Hwy. 18 Dollar General
A woman in her 30’s with red curly hair from Lizella was trying to get away with over $900 worth of merchandise from the Hwy. 18 Dollar General around 10 a.m. on May 18. Deputy Phillip Billingslea met with the store manager who said a woman wearing a purple and white striped shirt, khaki pants, with blue and white tennis shoes attempted to steal a buggy full of items.
The manager also got the tag number of the white Ford F-150 the woman was driving when she left the parking lot heading towards Dames Ferry Road. The woman was later identified by the tag number. The manager said the woman was piling items inside a buggy and a rolling ice cooler for around 3 hours. She then walked outside, leaving the buggy and cooler as close to the door as possible. While outside, the woman turned her truck around completely and backed into a parking space close to the store’s front doors.
She then walked back into the store and the manager asked her if she needed help, and the woman replied, “No.” and purchased a Twix candy bar with a Georgia EBT card.
The manager said the woman then got behind the buggy and stood looking off into space and the manager told her she was about to call the sheriff’s office. She said the woman then ran out of the store, got into her truck, and sped out of the parking lot.
A BOLO was also placed on the Monroe County Sheriff Office Facebook page to alert residents to be on the lookout. The items in the buggy totaled out to be $926.
Wanted man escapes into bamboo patch
Sgt. Kevin Williams was dispatched to assist deputy Jonathan Joyner regarding an earlier case at a Buck Creek Road home and a Griffin man managed to escape deputies around 11 p.m. on June 10. When Williams arrived at the residence, he pulled into the driveway and illuminated his light bar flood lights and saw a man sitting in a blue Dodge Charger. When the man noticed the sergeant, he began slowly rolling his car toward the other exit of the driveway. Williams ordered the man to stop using his loudspeaker, but he continued to drive slowly down the driveway and turned south on Buck Creek Drive. Dispatch told Williams the tag on the car belonged to a Honda.
As Williams was about to initiate a stop, the man returned to the driveway then drove to the wood line where he exited the vehicle and fled into the woods. Joyner chased the suspect but lost him in the thick growth. Deputy Jeff Thompson deployed his K-9 on a track but deputies were unable to apprehend the subject due to the density of bamboo and other undergrowth.
The residents at the home said they didn’t know the man that well, but they knew his first name. After running the VIN on the vehicle, dispatch said that the man formerly resided at that address. Williams will be seeking warrants on him for obstruction, cancelled registration, no insurance, and improper registration on the vehicle. He is also wanted for violation of probation out of Upson County for child molestation.
Disorderly High Falls man leaves his pooch tied to person’s porch
A High Falls man was arrested on disorderly conduct and drug charges after beating on doors, yelling, and using vulgar language at various homes along Buck Creek Road around 4:06 a.m. June 11. Deputy Jonathan Joyner received four calls regarding the man and earlier in the evening, the deputy told him to leave the area and quit going on other people’s property. Joyner offered to give him a ride somewhere, but he refused.
The deputy met with residents who said the man had just left their home, leaving a dog tied to a post on their front porch. They said he had been beating on their door, which woke them up.
Joyner eventually located the man on Charles Place, walking through someone’s yard, and told him to step in front of his vehicle where he was arrested for disorderly conduct. When Joyner opened the man’s wallet, a clear baggie fell out which contained a quantity of suspected methamphetamine that the man denied was his. He was taken to the Detention Center where Joyner obtained warrants for methamphetamine possession and disorderly conduct.
Boyfriend goes to jail after girlfriend reports stolen car
A man verbally harassed an officer while being taken to jail for DUI and other charges around 1:18 a.m. on June 11. Officer Arthur Musselman responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle and spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend had taken a red 2015 Ford Escape that belongs to her mother and left without permission. She also said his driver’s license was suspended and that he had been drinking liquor that evening. While she was speaking to Musselman, she was also on the phone with her boyfriend telling him to bring the car back.
Her boyfriend then drove the vehicle through the parking lot before parking crookedly in a parking space. Cpl. Bruce Hughley pulled his patrol vehicle behind the man’s car and got out on foot; officer Marc Merriman was also standing beside the vehicle. Due to the location of the vehicle, the fact it was still running, the suspect was reaching below the dashboard and out of his line of sight, and the nature of the call, Musselman drew his sidearm and ordered the man to turn the car off and exit the vehicle. Once he was out of the vehicle, he was taken into custody and placed in the rear seat of Musselman’s patrol car.
The woman said she did not want the suspect charged with theft by taking auto and Musselman told her he was charging him with driving on a suspended license, and DUI. On the way to the Monroe County Jail, the suspect began to verbally harass Musselman calling him “a piece of s***”, that “he was going to burn in hell”, that the officer was “the most disrespectful person he had ever met” and that if Musselman arrested him on the charges that he was lying, and his conscience knew it was wrong and he would not be able to sleep at night. He also stated that Musselman could not say that he was driving on the road because he was driving through the parking lot. The officer responded he could charge him because he admitted he was operating the automobile.
Tennessee mother traveling with daughters and drugs
A Nashville, Tennessee woman traveling with her two daughters was arrested on numerous charges after being stopped for speeding on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road around 11:47 p.m. on June 11. Deputies Wade Kendrick and Larry Sullivan made the stop and could smell marijuana coming from her 2021 Toyota Corolla. The driver said her two female passengers were her daughters. Sullivan asked them about the odor of marijuana and the driver said she had smoked around 30 minutes earlier at a rest area.
The deputies then asked the occupants to exit the vehicle and a fanny pack was found in the driver’s side floorboard. Inside the fanny pack was a small plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and several vape pen cartridges containing suspected wax marijuana. Also found were several jars and bags containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana in the back seat floorboard and a backpack. Sullivan also found a cup containing an alcoholic beverage just behind the center console in arms reach of the driver.
A large black bag containing more bags containing green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana was found in the trunk as well as 50 different containers of synthetic marijuana edibles.
The mother said all items belonged to her and nothing belonged to the other two occupants, and she was arrested. She is charged with speeding, open container, distributing marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana wax, and distributing synthetic marijuana edibles.
Pair gets physical and arrested in High Falls
A couple in High Falls was arrested at the Sunoco station at 4988 High Falls Road after a civil disturbance around 7:01 p.m. on June 11. A complainant told deputy Matthew Mimbs a man had been hitting a woman who was now walking on Buck Creek Road while the man went into the woods.
Mimbs saw the man coming out of the woods behind the station and asked him if he had been arguing with the woman. The man replied they had a small argument. When asked if he put his hands on her, he said all he did was wrap his arms around her. He said she was still at the Sunoco, and they were going to stay apart the rest of the day.
Mimbs then met with the woman and she said the man had hit her while pointing to her neck area. The deputy asked her what started the argument and she stated he came to Sunoco looking to start a fight with an individual named “Bam-Bam”. She said they then argued, and she slapped him in the face. She also said the man then punched her several times in the neck area.
Mimbs spoke with a Sunoco employee who said she was sitting outside smoking when the man walked up looking for “Bam-Bam”. She said as she was going back into the store, the woman ran out screaming and cussing, then slapped the man in the face.
The employee said the man told the woman, “If you hit me again, I’m gonna knock you the f*** out!” and the woman again slapped his face. She said the man began to punch and slap the woman until she was on the ground, where he continued to punch her. The employee also stated both parties have already been trespassed from the property by deputies.
Both subjects were handcuffed and Mimbs will be seeking warrants for simple battery and criminal trespass.
Felon driving drunk with weapons in car
A Savanah man was taken to jail on numerous charges after he was seen weaving across lanes on I-75 N near Johnstonville Road by deputy Matthew Mimbs around 1 a.m. on June 12. The man’s black GMC Yukon traveling in the right emergency lane, and he swerved into the right lane, nearly striking a vehicle in the middle lane. He continuously failed to maintain lane, swerving from the middle lane to the right emergency lane several times.
Mimbs initiated a stop and the driver swerved to the middle lane before getting off at the Johnstonville Road exit and slowly rolling to a stop. A Pitbull was aggressively barking at Mimbs as he approached the vehicle and the man said he could talk to the deputy at the rear of his vehicle due to the dog.
He was swaying as he walked and Mimbs noticed he had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech. Mimbs could also smell alcohol and asked him how much he had to drink. The driver put his hands up and stated he had nothing to drink. Mimbs told him he wanted him to perform several sobriety tests and he consented.
During the tests, the man lost his balance several times, failed to touch heel to toe, made an improper turn and stumbled. He then looked at the deputy and said, “That’s what you said to do right?” He also raised his arms several times while walking. He told Mimbs he was confused about the Lift One Leg Test, said the ground was uneven and didn’t want to do anymore testing. He was then handcuffed. While Mimbs was reading the Implied Consent Notice he continuously yelled, “I’m good, I’m good, goodbye, shut my door, since we know you racist!”
Once animal control removed the Pitbull, the vehicle was searched. A 12 pack (12oz) of Coors Light with 4 remaining was found. There was also a half empty can, still cold to the touch. In the center console a Taurus 9MM pistol was loaded with a round in the chamber. On the driver’s side between the seat and center console, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun was found loaded with an empty shell in the chamber. Wedged between the driver’s seat and center console, a Smith & Wesson model 3913 pistol was loaded with a round in the chamber. All the firearms were run through dispatch and returned with no record. Dispatch advised the man was a convicted felon and he was taken to the Monroe County jail. He was cited for DUI refusal, open container, failure to maintain lane, expired registration, and no insurance. Mimbs will also be seeking warrants on him for 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Drunk man in jail after tossing woman’s phone into the woods
A Forsyth man was arrested for throwing away a woman’s phone while drunk around noon on June 12. A woman told deputy Dalton Mosely that the man had taken her phone and keys from her then threw her phone and now couldn’t find it.
Mosely spoke with the man who was walking down Blue Ridge School Road who told him he was looking for the phone. The deputy ran his information and discovered he had a warrant out of Monroe County. He was then handcuffed and walked to the patrol car. On the way, Mosely could smell alcohol and asked the man if he had been drinking. The man replied, “Hell, yeah!”
The woman told Mosely she needed her phone and if it couldn’t be found, she wanted to press charges. Mosely walked her to the tree line where she thought he threw the phone, but it couldn’t be found. The man was then taken to jail and cited for public drunkenness and theft by taking.
SUV vandalized at Union Hill Apartments
A woman reported to officer Richard Maddox that sometime between 10:40 p.m. on June 13 and 7:40 a.m. on June 14, someone vandalized her Buick SUV at the Union Hill Apartments. Maddox saw trash had been thrown all over the top of the vehicle and pieces of cardboard had been stuck in the door jambs. There was also what appeared to be soda pop that had been poured on the passenger side door and fender. The damage also included the right rear door vent visor torn off the truck and thrown on the ground. The woman knew of no suspects.
Man found bleeding on hotel walkway
Officer Arthur Musselman responded to a call at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on North Frontage Road regarding a person bleeding on June 14. Musselman found a man lying on the walkway in front of the motel rooms in a pool of blood with his head on a pillow. The man had a laceration to his forehead over his eye and one on his knee.
Musselman cleared the scene for EMS and began talking to the man and it was obvious that he had been drinking. The man said he had been dropped off at the hotel earlier that day by police. The paramedics loaded him onto a stretcher and took him to the Monroe County emergency room for treatment.
Man with warrant stopped while driving company truck
A white 2020 Mack dump truck with no license plate was stopped by officer Marc Merriman and the driver went to jail on an outstanding warrant on June 14. After checking the man’s information, Merriman learned the man had an active arrest warrant out of Warren County for DUI. The man was then handcuffed and taken to jail for improper display of license plate, no proof of insurance and the warrant. The truck was released to an employee of the trucking company.