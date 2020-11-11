A Haralson County man working on the new convenience store on Lee Street at I-75 was injured when a forklift ran into him in the middle of Lee Street as he and a co-worker hauled materials to the site on Friday, Oct. 30. Michael Craft, 25, of Buchanan told police officer Cody Maples it was his fault that the fork lift ran over him as they moved building materials down Lee Street because he got too close to it. His leg was in a lot of pain as he lay on the northbound lanes of Lee Street in front of Circle K. The driver of the forklift, Billy Hayes, 40, of Douglasville, said Craft accidentally got too close to the forklift and got run over. The foreman Cassell Adams said he had stopped traffic to allow the forklift onto Lee Street and said Craft was walking in front of the forklift to guide it into the road. Adams said he told Craft to walk faster because he was too close to the front tire. Craft was taken to Navicent Health but was expected to be OK.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Forsyth tree chosen for Gold Dome
- Local family plays ‘The Feud’ Friday
- Bloody assault at Forsyth Golf Club
- 10th anniversary of Monroe County’s Veterans’ Memorial
- Forsyth woman recovers from COVID after rare treatment
- Destiny’s Dogs: MP stuns Upson
- Backyard Brawl for playoff spot
- MONROE OUTDOORS: Open season on small game, rabbits
Most Popular
Articles
- Milledgeville mother dies in head-on Hwy. 41 wreck
- Six arrests in meth bust at motel
- LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: New Flavorz offers tasty wings, chicken tenders etc.
- Voters oust Larry Evans
- COVID claims MC firefighter
- Monroe County guilty pleas, sentences
- INCIDENTS: Fla. man rams stop sign, threats at Walmart
- County delays internet plans again
- Forsyth man killed in Hwy. 42 wreck
- PASTOR'S CORNER: Render to God the things that are God’s
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!