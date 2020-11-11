PEDESTRIAN HIT BY FORKLIFT

A Haralson County man working on the new convenience store on Lee Street at I-75 was injured when a forklift ran into him in the middle of Lee Street as he and a co-worker hauled materials to the site on Friday, Oct. 30. Michael Craft, 25, of Buchanan told police officer Cody Maples it was his fault that the fork lift ran over him as they moved building materials down Lee Street because he got too close to it. His leg was in a lot of pain as he lay on the northbound lanes of Lee Street in front of Circle K. The driver of the forklift, Billy Hayes, 40, of Douglasville, said Craft accidentally got too close to the forklift and got run over. The foreman Cassell Adams said he had stopped traffic to allow the forklift onto Lee Street and said Craft was walking in front of the forklift to guide it into the road. Adams said he told Craft to walk faster because he was too close to the front tire. Craft was taken to Navicent Health but was expected to be OK.