A Forsyth man may face charges after his passenger died in an auto accident on High Falls Road in the wee hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
At about 12:15 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident on High Falls Road near Boxankle Road. Benjamin Bagley, 28. Forsyth was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis west towards I-75 when he appeared to leave his lane and hit a Ford Crown Victoria. The Crown Vic tried to avoid the collision, but was struck near the passenger headlight.
Bagley’s vehicle went down a deep embankment where Monroe County EMS had to extract the entrapped passenger Paul Dewberry. Dewberry was taken to the Monroe County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Bagley was taken to Navicent with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Matthew Tonnessen, 20 Forsyth, was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The investigation continues and charges may be filed later, said sheriff’s deputies.