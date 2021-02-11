Monroe County saw an increase in divorce in the COVID year of 2020, but there were fewer marital splits than 2018, according to figures compiled by clerk of court Lindsey Taylor.
A total of 133 Monroe County couples filed for divorce in 2020, up from 119 divorces in 2019, said Taylor. Some observers feared that the stress of the COVID lockdowns this spring and summer would make divorce more common. However there were fewer divorces in 2020 than in 2018, when 143 couples filed to split.
By comparison, 10 years ago, in 2011, just 102 Monroe County couples files for divorce.
One thing that’s gone up consistently in Monroe County is lawsuits over auto accidents. There were 54 so-called tort lawsuits filed in the county in 2020, up from 51 in 2019. There were just 39 auto lawsuits in 2018 and only 31 a decade ago, in 2011.
Insurance analysts say lawsuits over wrecks is a big reason that auto insurance premiums continue to go up.