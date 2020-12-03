Monroe County lost another World War 2 veteran when Grover Tyner of Culloden passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
Tyner was a student at Mercer when he enlisted in the Army in October 1942. Tyner went to Camp Barkley, Texas, for Basic Training and then to Officer Candidate School. He was commissioned in December 1942 in the Medical Administrative Corp. He operated medical dispensaries in Waycross, Battle Creek, Mich., and Marianna, Fla., before being sent to Italy. When the war in Europe ended, he was sent to the Pacific but while en route to the Panama Canal, got word one night that Japan had surrendered. At sunrise Tyner and the crew crowded on the deck to see the sunrise in the wake of the ship as it turned 90 degrees north and was on the first ship that landed back in the U.S. at Boston. After the war, he remained in the Reserves, transferring to the Army Chaplaincy after finishing Seminary. Tyner would be a Baptist pastor for 18 years, then an international missionary for 28 years, serving as President of the Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary for 22 years. Following the death of his late wife, Libby, he and Rosanne Oxford Branan married and lived in the Culloden area.
There are thought to be about 10 WW2 veterans still living in Monroe County, among them are Ernest C. Campbell, William H. Chambless Jack K. Fletcher, Billy Harris, John Hurst, Henry Self, Jack Spillers, Sam Studstill, Marvin Yeoman and Johnny Wilkes.