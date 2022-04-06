Monroe County has sold a 103-acre tract that includes a dormant water treatment plant at the former Plant Camellia on the Ocmulgee River for a fraction of what it paid for it 13 years ago.
The county sold the 103-acre riverfront tract last July for $103,750 to Camilla Partners of Bolingbroke. The partners are Ronald Woodford and Greg Jarrell, the latter of which owns the adjacent Plant Camellia and silt fence maker Gro Green, which inhabits part of the plant. Dollar General recently took over the rest of the plant for a warehouse.
The county had bought the water treatment plant from the Monroe County Development Authority in 2009 for $750,000 with plans to use it to have its own water source from the nearby Ocmulgee River. After buying the water plant, the county learned that the former textile company on site had turned its water withdrawal permit from the river back into the state.
The county advertised in the Reporter in April 2021 that the property was surplus and that it was taking bids for the land. Camilla Partners, which was created in May 2021, was the lone bidder for a reported $60,000.
But Woodford’s father in law, former Monroe County commission candidate John Martin, told the Reporter that Monroe County commission chairman Greg Tapley showed up at the closing and raised objections to the bid for being too low. Martin said that Tapley called Jarrell and said that he could make the deal stand if he was given rights to hunt ducks on the river-front property, which includes a pond, whenever he wanted. Otherwise, Tapley said he had a friend who would like to bid on it even though the bid deadline had passed, according to Martin.
The buyers didn’t want to allow Tapley hunting rights, said Martin, and wound up paying $103,750 for the property instead of $60,000.
Attempts to reach Tapley for his response to the accusation were unsuccessful. His voice mail box was full. When the Reporter texted him asking him to call, he responded, “No”.
The property includes three parcels including an access road by the plant to the river property and a clear-water well that holds up to 5 million gallons of treated water. The county assesses the three properties’ value at more than $1.1 million. But no taxes were collected on the property when it is owned by the county.
Commissioner George Emami said he knew the property was worth more but said the cost of doing anything with the water treatment plan on site was so high that there weren’t many good options. Emami said it’s a good example and why he has since persuaded commissioners to use a private company, Hudson & Marshall, to auction off land and vehicles to get more revenue when they do so.
Former commissioner Mike Bilderback, who had been a big advocate of using the water treatment facility so the county had its own source of water rather than buying from Macon-Bibb, said he is stunned.
“This is ridiculous,” said Bilderback. “They have screwed our county so badly on that on so many levels. Things like that clear well are more valuable than you can imagine, at least $5 million. And they sold it for peanuts.”