FL man arrested for DUI
A Clermont, FL man went to jail after Cpl. Jaleel Brown responded to a crash near Rumble Road on I-75 S on Feb. 19 around 11:45 a.m. The driver was on the phone and looking at damage caused by hitting the guardrail with a Chevy Trailblazer when Brown approached. He told the sergeant he was on the phone with his mother. He also said that his tire had ruptured and he didn’t hit the guardrail.
He was very lethargic while speaking on the phone with slurred speech. As he was concluding the conversation with his mother, Brown overheard her mention, “you better not be drunk.”
He told Brown he worked as a federal agent for the government through AT&T and had a federal service dog in the rear of his vehicle named Zeus.
Brown could smell alcohol and asked him to step back to the front of his patrol vehicle. The man said he had a firearm located inside the center console. He said the last time he had anything to drink was 4 or 5 hours earlier and agreed to take a sobriety test.
After using his left arm to hold on to the front brush guard of the patrol vehicle for balance, missing the heel to toe test and receiving a high reading for alcohol on the breathalyzer, he was taken to jail.
Arrest made for no insurance
A blue Ford Ranger was found to have no insurance and a suspended registration after officer Richard Maddox ran its tags while it was turning onto Russell Parkway from Lee Street on Feb. 21 around 7 a.m. The driver asked if he could call his wife to inquire about the insurance. He then put her on speaker, and she said the insurance had lapsed on Feb. 19. The man was released with a court date and the Ranger was towed.
Felon warrant executed
A man found to have a felony warrant out of Henry County was arrested after he was stopped for no insurance after officer Richard Maddox ran the plates on his BMW traveling east on Harold G. Clarke Parkway around 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 21. He told Maddox he had insurance on the vehicle but the proof was on an app on his girlfriend’s phone. After several calls to her, she never answered, so the man was handcuffed and taken to jail. Henry County said they would not extradite.
Marijuana found in intoxicated driver’s car
Officer Richard Maddox spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze weaving back and forth in its lane, sped up to 75 mph then back down to 60 mph on I-75 S near North Lee Street around 10:22 a.m. on Feb. 22 and the female driver was arrested for DUI-refusal and other charges after she was stopped. She told Maddox she had paid her insurance last week but couldn’t provide a card. She later confessed she had no valid policy.
Maddox could smell marijuana and she denied possession but then pulled two bags of pot from the center console and handed them to him. After failing a sobriety test, she was arrested for failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, no insurance, DUI-refusal, marijuana possession, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Woman’s girlfriend arrested
A domestic dispute on Hickory Road around 10:22 p.m. on Feb. 22 resulted in the arrest of a High Falls Woman. Deputy Shania Hawkins answered the call and upon her arrival a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra was backing out of the driveway and Hawkins activated her emergency lights. As the deputy was getting out of her vehicle, a woman ran out of the house repeatedly shouting, “I did not f**king do anything!” Neighbors began coming out of their homes at the noise and Hawkins asked her to calm down multiple times, but she refused. She admitted to drinking a six pack.
The woman driving the Nissan told Hawkins the woman was her girlfriend and had too much to drink and was being too loud for her one-year-old son. She said she knew if she did not leave, things could have potentially gotten worse.
The initial call went out as the girlfriend striking the child, but the mother said she never hit him, only that she was trying to get him from her and was begging them not to leave her. Neither child nor mother had any marks or bruises.
The woman was handcuffed, and a black handgun was found in her waistband. The weapon was secured in the home, and she was taken to jail to be cited for disorderly conduct.
Large piece of concrete damages 3 vehicles on interstate
Three different vehicles were damaged by the same piece of debris in the road on I-75 S just north of Rumble Road on Feb. 24 around 12:15 p.m. A Forsyth woman told Sgt. Jake Justice a large piece of concrete flew up and struck her 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, flattening both left tires.
A man pulled over at the same location told the sergeant the left front tire on his Nissan Frontier was flattened by the same piece of concrete as well. Another stopped driver said the rock hit the driver’s side door on his Jeep which left a hole and caused the airbags to deploy. All drivers were given reports for insurance purposes.
Woman’s dog attacked by neighbor’s three dogs
Three dogs attacked another dog at a High Falls Road home and a man was cited for the leash law and no proof of rabies vaccination on Feb. 24. A woman explained to deputy Jonathan Joyner her dog had been attacked the previous night by dogs living next door.
The neighbor who told Joyner that one of the dogs belonged to another person. Joyner responded that all dogs living on his property were his responsibility. Animal control deemed the dogs to be dangerous.
BOLO on semi ends in arrest
A BOLO was posted on a 2017 Peterbilt tractor trailer around 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 24 and the driver was arrested for DUI. A caller said the semi was pushing other motorists off the road and failing to maintain lane. GSP made the stop on I-75 N near Rumble Road and was joined by MCCD officer Ross and Sgt. Jake Justice.
Ross questioned the 54-year-old driver, but his answers did not make sense, so Justice asked him to step out of the vehicle to perform a sobriety test to which he agreed. The driver explained that he had been traveling for 10 hours. He said that he had not been drinking.
He had difficulty following the tip of Justice’s finger and said he couldn’t see far away. When instructed to take 9 steps up the imaginary line, he took only 3 forward. He used the rear of the patrol to lean against while lifting his foot for the balance test and he was handcuffed.
Ross found several alcoholic beverages inside of the cab of the tractor trailer as well as empty Topo Chico alcoholic beverages in an empty grocery bag, which was hanging on the arm rest of the driver’s seat. There were also several cold unopened cans inside of the cab, along with a Busch Light beer.
The driver will be issued citations for failure to maintain lane, driving a commercial vehicle without the proper license, and DUI.
Speeding California man caught with drugs
A 2019 Ford Escape driven by a Santa Ana, CA man was clocked by deputy Shania Hawkins speeding at 92 mph near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S on Feb. 25 around 9:25 a.m. and arrested the driver on drug charges. After Hawkins initiated the stop the man took the North Lee Street exit and stopped at the end of the ramp.
Hawkins could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle while she spoke to the man and asked him to step out of his vehicle. He told her he didn’t smoke pot but there was a grinder found with marijuana residue in a pair of back pants in the back seat. Also in the back seat was a fanny pack containing 34 pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. In the trunk was a bottle of 36 tizanidine hydrochloride pills and a small baggie with two hits of LSD. Also found inside a baggie were white bars of suspected Xanax, 9 blue bars of suspected Xanax, 3 ½ pills of suspected Oxycodone, 9 cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride pills, and 2 alprazolam pills. Inside a black case were 9 yellow capsules inside a medicine package. The stated that it was Gabapentin, and he had a prescription for it but could not show proof of it. The name and all labels had been cut off the package.
Also inside the black case was 1 bar of suspected THC chocolate bar and 2 bags of candy pop rocks with suspected THC. Inside a fake gum container that had 4 pieces of gum inside, there was a bundle of packages packed together that read “Dope Dick”. The driver wouldn’t tell Hawkins what they were and said it didn’t belong to him. Also inside of the black case was a clear baggy with a white substance inside and a dose of Narcan, often used for overdoses and rolling papers, vape pen chargers, small plastic bags commonly used for selling drugs. It was determined that the bundle of packets contained heroin. The man also had $1,622 cash on his person. He was handcuffed and taken to jail.
Warrants will be sought on him for distributing heroin, drug possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects. He was also cited for speeding.
Man with murder warrant arrested at Hampton Inn
The driver of a black Chevrolet Impala slumped in his seat as he rolled slowly past the patrol car of Cpl. Kimberly Barnett and officer Richard Maddox who were sitting in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on South Frontage Road around 12:14 p.m. on Feb. 25. The officers ran the plates on the car and learned the man had a warrant for failure to appear out of Peach County on a homicide charge.
The driver parked and went to the hotel laundry room where his girlfriend who works at the hotel was working. Barnett and Maddox followed him in, arrested him and took him to the Monroe County Jail where he awaits his ride to Peach County.
Women confuse Walmart cashiers and get away with $2,500
Two women made off with $2,500 after a swindle at the Forsyth Walmart on Feb. 25. According to store security footage, one woman went to register 18 while the other went to register 13 and checked out a small number of items. After checking out, they asked the cashier for change and money is swapped back and forth for several minutes at both registers. It appeared on camera that while they are counting out money, they reach into the register several times and take money from the cash drawer. Both cashiers said they had been confused into giving the women money. Register 18 was short $1,500 and register 13 lost $1,000.
Driver reaches for license then flees deputy
A 2020 Honda Civic was clocked at 116 mph on I-75 N near Rumble Road around 3:53 a.m. on Feb. 26 and when the West Melbourne Florida driver was stopped by Sgt. Jeffery Seckinger at the top of the Juliette Road exit, he apologized to Seckinger for going a hundred miles an hour. He then acted like he was getting his license but accelerated, made a hard left and got back on the entrance ramp. He was later stopped at Hwy. 42 and Johnstonville Road and charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing.
Woman arrested for driving high on weed
The driver of a blue Hyundai Sonata with a female passenger went to jail for numerous offenses on Feb. 26 around 10:12 a.m. after she was clocked doing 89 mph by officer Richard Maddox near Cabaniss Road on I-75 S. After the stop, Maddox asked her for her license, and she wanted to know why she was stopped. The officer could smell marijuana in the car as he told her she had been speeding. He could also see ashes on her lap and on the seat between her legs. Her pupils were dilated, and her eyes were red and glassy. She denied having weed in her car but said she had smoked an hour earlier.
After failing to pass a sobriety test, Maddox tried to handcuff her, and she began pulling away while screaming to the passenger for help. Maddox had to tell the passenger several times to get back into the car and was able to cuff the driver after she calmed down. She agreed to a blood test and was charged with DUI-drugs, obstruction, and speeding. The Sonata was released to the passenger.
Pair found sitting inside stolen vehicle
A woman and a male juvenile were taken to police headquarters after they were found sitting in a stolen car around midnight on Feb. 27. An anonymous caller reported a suspicious black Chevy Tahoe parked on the side of Cabiness Road and officer Dexter McCune was dispatched to the location. After running the tags on the vehicle, he learned the car was stolen out of Sumter County and arrested both subjects.
A pink book bag in the front passenger area had a small bag containing a digital scale and several different colored pills both crushed and whole.
They both agreed to speak after they were read their rights and admitted to taking the vehicle for a location in Sumter County after the owner left his keys in the ignition. The woman was booked into jail and the mother of the juvenile was called to pick up her son.
Intoxicated Florida man says he has been much drunker
A 2021 Nissan Altima was spotted by Cpl. Larry Sullivan near North Lee Street on I-75 N driving erratically and speeding and the Tampa, FL driver was arrested for DUI and other charges around 2:55 a.m. on Feb. 28. Sullivan saw the vehicle change lanes multiple times without signaling and failing to maintain lane while speeding at 98 mph. The corporal made the stop near Johnstonville Road, and the driver pulled over on the left shoulder.
He explained that he was in a hurry to get to a meeting for work in Roswell as he was giving Sullivan his license. After running a check, Sullivan learned his license had multiple suspensions, asked him to step out of the Altima and while handcuffing him, could smell alcohol. The driver told him he had a mixed drink while driving up from Tampa and agreed to a breath test which returned with a positive reading for alcohol.
Two scales covered with marijuana debris were found in his vehicle. After taking and failing another breath test at the Justice Center, the man told deputies he was good, and that he has driven way drunker than this before. He was cited for driving without a license, failure to signal, failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving without a license, reckless driving, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI.
Car jumps out of gear while parked, crashes into High Falls fence
A 2019 Toyota Rav4 was damaged around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 after it somehow slipped out of park, rolled in reverse, and crashed into the High Falls Road Sunoco gas station’s wooden fence while a Forsyth woman was sitting in the passenger seat. The woman told deputy Cody Maples she was unsure how the car started to roll backwards. The fence was also damaged.
Driver stopped for doing 111 mph thought she was going too slow
A BOLO was issued around midnight on March 1 after a driver called dispatch to report a driver in a black 2014 Infiniti speeding near the Jackson exit on I-75 S and the female driver from Lilburn was arrested for speeding and drug charges. Cpl. Wade Kendrick clocked the car doing 111 mph and made the stop near North Lee Street.
As Kendrick approached, he also noticed the car had an illegal tag frame that blocked much of the sticker. The driver told Kendrick she didn’t have her license with her but instead gave her name and date of birth. She asked why she had been pulled over and if she was going too slow. Kendrick told her she was stopped for doing 111 mph to which she replied, “Eleven miles per hour?” The deputy then asked where she was coming from, and she began to talk in circles about a lost wallet and about a dying friend that didn’t make any sense. Kendrick interrupted her and repeated the question, but she could not make enough sense to answer.
She was removed from the car and a small plastic tube containing a green leafy substance was found in the vehicle. She also had 2 suspected ecstasy tables in her left pocket. She admitted to drug use before driving and consented to testing. After failing the tests, she was turned over to the jail staff with a pending warrant for ecstasy. She was also cited for DUI, window tint violation, speeding, driving without a license, illegal tag frame, and marijuana possession.
Man tells deputy to just arrest him during sobriety test
Monroe County’s 911 center received several calls about the driver of a white 2015 BMW all over the road and possibly drunk and the 45-year-old male Macon driver was arrested for DUI-refusal on March 2 around 9:30 a.m. A BOLO was issued, and the driver passed deputy Charlie Bryson near Johnstonville Road crossing lane lanes on its left and right and Bryson initiated a stop.
Bryson could smell alcohol as he spoke with the man who had slow speech and dilated, watery eyes. After passing the deputy his license, he admitted to having “a shot of wine earlier.” He agreed to a sobriety test and during the walk and turn test he suddenly stopped and said, “Just arrest me.” Bryson then did just that.
Hit and run driver caught with weed and pistols
A 20-year-old Albany man was arrested on hit and run charges on March 4, around 4:11 p.m. His 2007 gold Ford Crown Victoria was the subject of a BOLO after it was reported to have fled an accident on I-75 S near Johnstonville Road.
Deputy Tyler Rodgers stopped the vehicle near North Lee Street and saw it had dark window tint and learned that the registration was suspended. There was damage to the front tag holder. Rodgers could smell marijuana as he approached and told the driver about his registration and asked about the accident. The driver replied he almost hit the other vehicle but didn’t. He also admitted he had a bag of marijuana inside his driver door but that was all he had.
Two bags of marijuana were found inside a backpack on the front passenger floorboard along with a scale with residue as well as multiple empty baggies. A Glock 19 handgun was under the driver’s seat with 1 round in the chamber and 11 hollow point rounds with 3 ball point rounds in the magazine. There was also an Inter Arms 7.62 firearm under the backpack, loaded with 10 rounds in the chamber. The total amount of marijuana found was 2.3 ounces.
The driver was handcuffed and taken to jail where he was cited for following too closely, hit and run, tint violation, suspended registration, and possession of a drug-related object. Rodgers will also be seeking warrants for distributing marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (2 charges).
The occupants of the other vehicles involved in the accident all confirmed the Crown Victoria was involved. They said they pulled over after the accident and saw the driver squeal his tires and flee the scene.
Intoxicated driver arrested after passing deputy on interstate
A Dodge Charger with a burned-out headlight passed Cpl. Wade Kendrick at a high rate of speed near mile marker 190 on I-75 N on March 5 around 1:19 a.m. and the driver was arrested on numerous charges. Kendrick learned the Charger’s registration was suspended at the stop and could smell alcohol as he spoke with the 34-year-old driver from Rex who had a green “Over 21” band on his wrist from a bar or nightclub. The corporal asked if he had been drinking because he smelled alcohol and the man explained someone had spilled a drink on him. He later admitted that he “had a shot”.
He agreed to taking a sobriety test in which he showed signs of intoxication with the lack of following instructions and balance issues. He also failed a breath test and refused to take a blood test. Inside the Charger were two open containers of alcohol inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle within arm’s reach of the driver. There was also a bookbag containing a Ziplock bag with around 0.5 oz of suspected marijuana, 5 smaller bags of suspected marijuana containing approximately 3.5 grams of marijuana each, more small marijuana bags, and a digital scale.
The driver was turned over to the jail staff and cited for DUI-refusal, two counts of open container, headlight requirements, and suspended registration. Warrants have been obtained for distributing marijuana as well as possession of drug-related objects.
Two men arrested on drug charges
A man from Lenox and a man from Tifton were both arrested by deputy Cody Maples on drug charges after the 1998 Chevrolet pickup they were in nearly struck his patrol vehicle that was sitting on the shoulder of I-75 N just north of Johnstonville Road around 10:15 p.m. on March 5.
After passing Maples’ vehicle, the truck continued driving half in the emergency lane for a short distance and the deputy pulled them over on the left shoulder and immediately noticed the smell of marijuana. He asked the driver if he was feeling alright and if he saw his patrol car sitting on the shoulder. He replied he did see the vehicle and that he was just tired. He told Maples he was a construction worker on his way to South Carolina to pick up equipment.
When asked for a license, the driver produced an international driving permit which turned out to be invalid. Maples had both men exit the truck and stand in front of his patrol car. He told the driver he could smell marijuana and the man answered they had smoked earlier. He was then handcuffed and placed in the backseat of Maples’ car. The deputy told the passenger to stay put while he searched the truck and found a clear baggie containing a white crystalized substance in the driver’s door. He also found a bag of marijuana. When he opened the passenger side door, a silver Colt .38 Special revolver handgun loaded with 6 rounds fell to the ground. The passenger was then also handcuffed.
There was also a glass pipe with a white crystalized substance inside and several cut plastic straws throughout the vehicle as well as 5 small plastic baggies containing more marijuana in the passenger glove compartment, as well as scales, blunt wraps, and several torch lighters.
Once at the jail prior to entering the booking area, the two men were told that they would be searched inside the jail and any contraband found would be an additional charge. The passenger then told Maples that he had something hidden inside of his pants and produced a blue clear plastic baggie that contained suspected methamphetamine. The two men were then turned over to the jail staff with warrants to be sought for meth possession, marijuana possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects. The driver will also be receiving traffic citations.
Driver reaches for license then flees deputy
Three people from Birmingham, AL were arrested on drug charges on March 5 around 4:25 a.m. after they were stopped for speeding after being paced at 90 mph by Cpl. Wade Kendrick on I-75 N near Johnstonville Road. Kendrick conducted the stop, but the driver of the 2021 Chevrolet Trax continued for about 2 miles before coming to a stop, including driving for an extended period in the emergency lane.
The 27-year-old male driver gave Kendrick an expired license and while receiving the license the corporal could smell marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car. A loaded Glock 23 was found in his waistband and Kendrick called for additional units. Upon the arrival of deputies Hannah Hile and Cody Maples, the front seat male passenger and the female backseat passenger were asked to step from the vehicle. No contrabands were found on their persons.
In the car, a small bag of suspected marijuana was found in the backseat under some bags as well as a loaded Girsan handgun. There were also Xanax pills, and a large amount of currency was in a plastic bag in the backseat and two wad of cash under the front seat. Both men also had a small bag of suspected marijuana on their person.
All three were handcuffed, read their rights, and taken to jail where the driver was found to have even more marijuana after crossing the guard line. He is charged with marijuana, possession of suspected Xanax pills, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving without a license, possession of drug-related objects, and crossing county jail guidelines with contraband. The male passenger is charged with marijuana possession, possession of suspected Xanax pills, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects. The female passenger was charged with marijuana possession, possession of suspected Xanax pills, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects. A receipt was given to each of the subjects for the $37,245 found in the car.