So there I was on the beach having a Coca-Cola and some Pringles when a vicious, Great White shark attacked two small children in the waters of Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. I picked up a boat anchor, struck the shark in the nose and he started to swim away. So I pulled heavily on the anchor and it suddenly dislodged from the shark, and landed in my abdomen. Yeah, that’s it.
I have been trying to polish my story ever since dear Mrs. Davis told the world via Facebook last week that I suffered a slight flesh wound courtesy of an anchor at the beach. Alas, shoe-leather, by-the-book reporter that I am, you’ll just have to settle for the facts. My childhood friend Thomas Wood introduced us to the idea of anchored floats a couple of years ago. He anchored a large float in the breakers and his kids tried to hold on for dear life. Some parents, mostly Karens, would look at this and call it a risky, uninformed adventure. I, on the other hand, was like, “Thomas, where can I get one?!?”
You see when our family goes to the beach I am the designated recreation director. A true, red-blooded American dad can’t stand to see his kids looking at their phones all week at the beach. So I make sure there are plenty of activities to introduce fun and fellowship to their boring, pixelated lives.
Surf boards. Boogie boards. Skim boards. Kick balls. Aerobies. Soccer balls. Bats. Bocci ball. And yes, an anchor. All must make the trip. The anchored float was a big hit. My teenage son and nephew took turns getting tossed off the float by the breakers. As is typical in North Carolina just south of the Outer Banks, the waves were outstanding.
Which brings us to Thursday. I was trying to set the anchor beyond the breakers. It wasn’t working. The rough surf kept pushing it too far inshore. Finally one time I thought I had it set. A giant wave came along. It tossed the float toward the shore. Then went the rope. Then came the anchor. Into my gut. Ouch. I looked down in the water and pulled the anchor out of a 3-inch hole in my side.
I held the hole and thought of one of my favorite movies, “Saving Private Ryan”. I just watched it for Memorial Day two weeks ago. The movie’s most memorable scene is when young men suffer gory and gaping wounds in their guts while they’re in the waves at a beach. Too soon!
My lovely wife came to help and urged me to lie down in the sand.
“I’m not dying on this beach” I said and walked over the hot sand to the cottage, getting dizzier. My nurse practitioner wife ran her fingers through the wound to see if I would live.The local EMTs were as good as ours here … arrived in less than five minutes. There must’ve been 10 of them. Everyone wanted to see this anchor injury. They surrounded me and offered as I was sprawled out on the tile floor in my bathing suit. My daughter snapped a photo and sent it to us all.
“The recreation director is down for the count,” she wrote. I laughed. Later. At the hospital they wheeled me back quickly for a CT scan.
“You were like fifth in line but we couldn’t wait and moved you to the front,” joked the radiology nurse. “We had to see this!” Nine stitches later I was good to go. We were back on the beach the next day.
I thought I had the biggest vacation scare in Monroe County until I talked to my friend Jeff Stark of Forsyth, owner of Welch’s Meats, on Monday. He was on his way to a fishing trip in Louisiana when he stopped at a New Orleans gas station three weeks ago. Some young hoodlums were trying to steal a man’s truck in the parking lot. Stark pulled out his pistol just to be safe. The dumb thieves didn’t realize the engine wouldn’t start because they left the driver door open. When the victim beat on his truck, it closed the door and the thugs got a few feet away. Then they opened the door again and it stopped. The victim now asked Stark if could borrow his gun and confront them. Stark wouldn’t let him go alone. But as they approached, a hale of gunfire erupted. Stark ran for cover while the victim returned fire with Stark’s gun. New Orleans police said the young thugs popped off 30 rounds. Thank God Stark wasn’t hurt.
“Next time Jeff,” I suggested sheepishly, “maybe get gas in Pascagoula or Mobile.” So while I may not have had the most dangerous vacation in Monroe County this summer, it was close. For all you people lamenting your fat this summer, just remember it sometimes can save your life. Yes, God takes care of drunks, fools and me. Now, I think I’ll just stay home a while.