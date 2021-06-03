Last week I read the publisher’s editorial about changes in schools and what he and others have described as “wokeness”. In an email I accused him of “ranting” and he graciously invited me to share my thoughts. Our publisher discussed statements made by the organization GLISI, which was created to help busy school administrators understand and deal with the changes that are coming their way. These changes come to schools because we ask them, even require them, to fix our and our community’s failings and poor decisions so that our children don’t have to suffer the full burden and consequences of our choices.
Education is the only profession where everyone believes themself to be an expert. I think it’s because we have all been to one type of school or another. We all think we know how schools should work and what they should produce since we’ve all spent years of our lives sitting at a desk in one type of school or another. We don’t have the same perspective or attitude towards other professions. Accountants, lawyers, doctors and refrigerator repairmen all have the privilege of applying their knowledge and skills with the belief that those they work for don’t understand their field of business. Not so with educators. Everyone knows how schools should work and what students should learn.
We expect our schools to get every child across the finish line of graduation. This includes the children that haven’t been read to, the ones who don’t have enough food at home, those with one overwhelmed parent or no parent to help with homework, the children who have never been to a play or a museum. We tell schools that we expect the same outcome for these students as for the ones who have been read to every day for years of their lives, have two parents who set good examples of what is possible in life, who have been taken to visit our country’s natural wonders and where our nation’s history has been made. Then we add this: bring the disadvantaged child up to speed while doing all you can to enhance the pace and opportunities of those who come with a full set of advantages. It’s an impossible task; yet schools are required to try.
But these days it’s all about the prepositions. You know those little words you learned about in English class: at, to, over, with and all the rest. We’re talking at and over one another more than ever these days. We do it on Facebook, in school board and county commission meetings and in editorials. In addition, we only talk to the people who are most likely to agree with us or at least nod knowingly because they don’t want to be perceived as not being in agreement. We only talk to the people who are like us, look like us, were raised like us, go to the same church as us, believe like us, and vote like us.
In our country, our community and, too often, even in our families, we don’t talk with one another. Talking with someone requires long pauses while you try to understand what the other person has said before you even begin to ask a question or make your own point. Talking with someone means you treat them as an individual worthy of your attention because they have a different perspective than your own. It means you set aside the political labels of liberal and conservative and the other name-calling and truly try to understand why and how someone may have come to a conclusion different from your own. It’s not easy. It’s uncomfortable and unlikely to produce the feeling of satisfaction, no matter how shallow, that comes from proving, at least in your own mind, that you’re right. But if we truly try to talk with one another, we might just find common ground and a way forward to the future we want for all of our children.
Joe Reed of High Falls ran for the state House of Representatives last year. Contact him at jpreed57@gmail.com.