It was the slap heard ‘round the world. I’m referring to Oscar Night 2022 when Chris Rock insulted Will Smith’s wife by joking about her shaved head (she is bald due to alopecia) and Smith sucker slapped him on stage. Smith then returned to his seat and shouted out some strong cuss words, saying, “keep [my] wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.” Shocked, Rock whimpered to the audience, “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me.” All this action was live on the ABC network during prime time when all the kiddies were still up hoping one of their favorite stars would receive the cherished Best Actor Award, which Smith did later in the show.
The uncut, uncensored versions of the clips that we’ve all seen on the internet came from far away where they are much more broadminded than we are about such matters. American censors could never allow such language to go out over the air and the standard 20-second delay is always in effect for any live show so the bleeps we have grown so accustomed to hearing were loud and clear. There was one small glitch, however; apparently, someone forgot to bleep the closed-captioned dialogue scrolling across the bottom of the screen and I’m sure there was more than one shocked prude in the American television audience.
Before the story nosedives into obscurity, I have a couple of thoughts about the incident: What surprised me most about that night was that Rock was slapped rather than punched. If any man insults my woman and I think he should be slapped, then I would send her to do the job because if I’m stepping up, I’m doing so with closed fists. And they would be up and ready as I invite him to go outside. Only a coward would sucker punch someone. And only a sissy coward would sucker slap someone. There are just some things real men don’t do. It’s not something Clint Eastwood would’ve done; of that, you can be sure. Even at his age, I’m sure he would go into a fighting stance. I’m no advocate for violence but there are times when a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.
Another great surprise is that Smith wasn’t arrested right there on the stage. I see incident reports on the public records page in this publication every week involving much less violence than was displayed at the Dolby Theater in front of millions of witnesses. In Monroe County, the perpetrators are always handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol car. And you know where they go after that.
But Will Smith didn’t get arrested for slapping Chris Rock onstage. The Los Angeles Police Department explained that “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program.” The incident “involved one individual slapping another.” The individual involved, Chris Rock, “has declined to file a police report.” However, if Rock chooses to file a report later, the LAPD “will be able to complete an investigative report.” Most victims in Monroe County don’t have such a choice. If someone gets hit around these parts, someone is going to the Monroe County Jail. And rightfully so. If Smith is charged, it will be for a misdemeanor battery count, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail. Merely a slap on the wrist.
Another point I’d like to make is that if another man slaps me, we’re probably both going to be rolling around on the floor immediately. Those who know me know that I’m just a bit smaller than the average guy and I’m no threat to anyone. But a man slapping my face is one thing I’m not going to allow. Whoever does something like that to me will not be turning his back on me and walking away to take a seat. Even if I do get my little rear end stomped in the process. (Which I’m pretty sure would happen.) I have been slapped by a few ladies but even though I never deserved it, I let those incidents slide.
All this makes me wonder if maybe the whole Academy Award array was staged. Although the show’s viewership was up somewhat this year over last year, it has been in a steady decline since 2014. What better pathetic attempt to get folks to tune in next year by creating a little controversy this year? After all, Hollywood is the world’s illusion factory. To most viewers, it was real anger and violence being played out on the stage by two of the industry’s most popular actors. I’m not so sure. Maybe it was the way Rock arched his back the way it’s done in a staged fight, or the exaggerated way Smith moved during his follow-through like an actor would do. On the world stage, their little spat is insignificant other than to show how gullible we all might be.
