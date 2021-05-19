Am I going gray?
No I’m not talking about what’s left of my mane. I’m talking about this newspaper page. I’ve long been taught and believed that too much gray is bad for a newspaper. As in, too much type. Yes, words are powerful. We live by words. But the printed page attracts more readers when they see more than just letters. A picture is indeed worth 1,000 words, and 1,000 words usually scares people away.
A readership survey one time reported that newspaper stories that included a photo had 50 percent better readership than those with no photo. Hence, we try to include a photo with almost every story.
But that’s a little harder on these pages, the editorial pages. These are the heart and soul of a newspaper. On our news pages we aim to share just the facts. Here, on pages 4 , 5 and often 6 every week, we open our hearts and share our passions, opinions, feelings and desires. But such columns are harder to match with photos. Except our mugshot.
So, to break up the gray of letters and words, we’ve decided to re-introduce a weekly cartoon to this page. Years ago we had a pair that did an anonymous local cartoon that was pretty funny. But one of them moved away and we’ve been cartoon-less ever since. But now we’ve retained the services of AF Branco, one of the best cartoonist in the country. He was born and raised in Mendocino County, Calif., and later relocated to northwest Washington. He served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, which offered him the opportunity to attend college on the GI Bill. Over the years, Branco created cartoons as a hobby. Once he saw America under assault by radical leftists, the hobby became a calling and another form of service to the country he loves and swore to protect from “all enemies, foreign and domestic.” His toons resonate and inform with razor-sharp humor, accruing a following of patriots everywhere.
We at the Reporter are always looking for ways to improve our product. Happy readers are loyal readers. And you have a chance to tell us what you think at the Forsythia Festival this weekend. It’s one of my favorite things of the year. I love it every spring when folks come by the Reporter booth to say hello, tell us what they like, and even what they don’t like. But if you’re gonna complain about the lack of a cartoon, well, sorry, we beat you to it.