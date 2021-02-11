We live in a world that shouts its values, philosophies and morality. We are constantly being pressured to conform to this world’s standard and adopt its mindset. Thinking critically or independently is becoming problematic in today’s society. For example, some politicians, media hosts and entertainers say millions of Americans need to be reprogrammed because they voted for Trump. A lead PBS lawyer suggested that children of Trump supporters need to be sent to re-education camps to change the way they think. Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, I find this to be an alarming viewpoint.
I agree that sometimes our minds need to be changed in the way we think, but probably not in the way you may surmise. The way I choose to think is not guided by any political party, celebrity or talk show host and the pressure they can impose to conform to their way of thinking. I choose first and foremost the mindset of God. “Let this mind be in you, which was in Christ Jesus,” urged the apostle Paul. See Philippians 2:5. The word “let” implies that we have a choice in the matter. The mind of Christ can be ours, but it’s up to us to make the effort to cultivate His thoughts and viewpoint. The mind of Christ is not filled with fear, anxiety, envy, jealousy, gossip, hypocrisy, resentment or hate. How unlike our minds sometimes, right?
Being spiritually minded used to be okay as long as Christians kept their beliefs to themselves. Expressing your Biblical views in the public arena today has consequences in our politically charged society. Yet, choosing to think like Christ is a choice that our Creator has given us. I choose to follow the godly counsel found in Rom.12:2: “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable and perfect will of God.”
Carolyn Martel is the advertising manager of the Reporter. Email her at carolynmartel@bellsouth.net.