In the 2012 presidential election between Obama and Romney, during a debate, Romney responded that Russia was this country’s greatest geopolitical threat. Obama, the foreign policy genius that he isn’t, mockingly responded, “The 1980’s are calling and want its foreign policy back.” Turns out, Romney was correct. Russia was, and still is, a huge geopolitical threat. The Dems validated that threat when they zombie chanted “Russia, Russia, Russia” the entire 4-years that President Trump was in office. In another twist of irony, Biden and his Democrat cohorts have now returned the United States to the terrible Jimmy Carter years of the late 1970’s.
The Carter years were awful for the world and the United States. In every quantifiable method by which a president is measured, Carter was a failure. Stagflation was the term coined to describe Carter’s approach to the economy – the economy stagnated while inflation sky rocketed. Interest rates were as high as 22%. Inflation was out of control reaching 11% in 1979 and 14% in 1980. Energy prices (at the pump) doubled - a large reason for the inflation. For several months, 1979 saw long gas lines largely because government over regulated petroleum companies such that they couldn’t make a profit. And if you can’t make a profit, why explore for or pump oil? Get this; our boy Jimmy blamed “greedy” oil executives for the energy crisis. (Sounds like Biden, Obama or Hillary who blame everyone else for their mess.) Carter’s failures weren’t confined to the economy. Coming out of the Vietnam years, he greatly reduced defense spending which hollowed out the military. (Notice how leftists giddily spend on everything except the military, police, and defense.) As bad as Carter was on the economy, he was worse on foreign policy. He gave away the Panama Canal. Then, the 444-day Iran hostage crisis displayed complete weakness that was witnessed by the entire world. To this day, the United States still suffers the effects of Carter’s weakness. Proof is that foreign leaders constantly test the likes of Clinton, Bush (both of them), Obama, and now Biden.
Biden has been president for five months; and it’s “back to the 1970’s” all over again, this time on steroids. Daily, there’s a new crisis. The Wuhan flu is still being shoved down our throat as the greatest threat since ….. ever. Every day, the southern border is being overrun with thousands of illegals. Climate change is proclaimed an existential threat to the world. Inner city crime is out of control. Inflation is starting to sky rocket. Like the ‘70’s, the military is being hollowed out. Last week gas lines returned. And the Middle East is again threatening to explode. All the while, Biden, Kamala, and the Attorney General lecture us that America is racist, and white supremacists are the greatest threat facing the nation. The daily bombardment of crises (and lies) is exhausting. Why is all this happening, and why now? The answer is two names – Biden and Obama.
Obama, really? Anyone who actually listens to and observes Joe Biden knows that he’s not the person he was even five years ago. He has early onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s. The fact that he does, yet was nominated for and elected president, is proof that the Dems care nothing about America. What the Dems needed (and got) was someone who could be manipulated. Angela Davis, the 1960’s radical Marxist, said exactly that about Biden, “I don’t see this election (2020) as being about a candidate who will lead us. It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured for the evolving anti-racist movement.” In her words, Davis and fellow Democrats know that Biden is easily manipulated. Obama thought Hillary would be his 3rd term. However, he had to wait four years to get Biden who is easier to control than Hillary. Remember that Obama said he would “fundamentally transform” America. That’s what’s happening – right here, right now.
To fundamentally change America you must tear down institutions and change the electorate. Most institutions have gone hard-core leftist (includes Big Media, education, Wall Street, Big Tech, and Hollywood). Law enforcement and the military are about the only major institutions standing in Biden’s way. Law enforcement has been under assault for years. Now, that assault is Volume 11 (see Spinal Tap) as Biden voters scream “defund the police.” Many cities have done just that. New York cut $1Billion from the police budget. Minneapolis slashed police spending. Has crime gone down? Hahaha, silly question. Crime, especially violent crime, is out of control. Murders (mostly among black men) are up over 50% in many cities, to include Macon. African Americans are murdering one another at historic levels. As for the military, Biden appointed Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense. Austin says nothing about foreign threats posed by China, Russia or Iran; instead he took up Biden’s war against Americans who don’t support the leftist agenda. All we hear from the Pentagon, the CIA, FBI, etc. is “diversity, tolerance, inclusion” because skin color is now more important for fighting wars and fighting crime than is competency.
Another significant effort of Biden’s (and Obama) transformation effort is to reduce the authority of federal law enforcement, especially Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE is the primary agency that enforces border security. However, for all intents and purposes ICE no longer protects the border. Illegals are rushing the border by the thousands – every day. That’s by design. The Left doesn’t care to convince you that their ideas are best. Instead, Biden wants to dilute your vote by bringing in millions of new voters. Over the past 20+ years, that’s exactly what’s happened. The media keeps throwing around the number 11 to 13 million illegals. Truth is, 11 million has been used for years. We’re probably closer to 20 million. Once Obama and Biden get illegals to vote, it’s game over. America will have one party rule – Democrats forever.
Weekly Thought: Last week the inflation report confirmed a return to Carter level inflation numbers.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.