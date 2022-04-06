We haven’t said much about the 2020 census numbers, which showed Monroe County’s population growing to just under 28,000. As much as the county has seemed to grow over the past few years, I was surprised our population wasn’t higher. In 2010 it was 26,424.
I thought about it after my father asked me to find Monroe County’s 1950 census online so he can see his family listed. I couldn’t find one with families listed, but I did find the county’s population in every census dating back to 1830.
Interesting that the lowest our population has been was that 1950 census. Monroe County was still trying to recover from the Boll Weevil infestation in the 1920s which shrunk the county’s population from 20,138 in 1920 to just 11,606 in 1930, a staggering 43 percent loss in population. So much for the Roaring 20s. It took it until the 1990s for Monroe County to return to that 20,000 mark. Ironically the county’s best decade for population growth was the 1970s, when the county grew by 33 percent despite the headwinds of Carter malaise.
After the last two years, I have less faith in government stats than I have ever had. They haven’t earned our trust. But for the sake of argument, let’s assume they’re true. That would mean Monroe County had its slowest population growth in 50 years in the 2010s. The decade of the 2010s would represent the slowest population’s growth since 1960-1970, which was the last decade in which the county lost population (-.3 percent).
One thing I believe for certain. We should want and pray for a growing population. Yes a growing population brings headaches, traffic and parking shortages. But a shrinking population means emptier churches, emptier stores, more poverty and more depression.
“A growing population,” says Proverbs 14:28, “is a king’s glory; a dwindling nation is his doom.”
With families flooding here from Henry County and Macon, I would say that Monroe County is well on its way to reaching a population of 30,000, and 40,000 by 2030 is not out of the question.
Yes that will bring more problems. And those who want Forsyth to remain a sleepy Mayberry will surely complain even as they enjoy the new restaurants and amenities a growing population brings.
“Where no oxen are,” Proverbs 14:4 observes, “the trough is clean; but increase comes by the strength of an ox.”
Growth is messy and causes problems. But without it you die. I say bring it on.
Speaking of growth, Monroe County commissioners on Tuesday night backed off plans to stop people from living permanently in RVs and campers. Public information officer Richard Dumas presented the results of a public survey on the issue. A whopping 879 people took the survey, and the majority seem to support a reasonable compromise: allow RV living in certain situations, but with restrictions. Only 32 percent want to enforce the current ordinance, which barred anyone from living in an RV or camper more than 30 days. About 74 percent want to let a single family member live in an RV on property zoned agriculture with more than 3 acres. But 63 percent opposed dropping all restrictions on RV/camper living.
Commissioners discussed extending their 90-day moratorium on evictions of people living illegally in RVs and campers but decided to wait and see how quickly they can develop a more modest ordinance. Commissioners seem especially determined to stop people from living in RVs and campers and dropping their waste onto the ground rather than into a septic tank. This seems like the right middle course. We have way too many people in blighted RVs and campers in Monroe County. As property values surge it is becoming an bigger problem. On the other hand, if your mother in law is sick and needs to live at your home, it should be allowed if it’s properly done.