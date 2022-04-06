Throughout history, perhaps nothing has destroyed more governments than food shortages and economic collapse. Except for war, it’s hard to think of anything that creates more panic than being unable to afford basic necessities – like food or fuel. Right now, the United States is in danger of falling into those conditions, yet Biden seems to be unconcerned. Worse, he doesn’t even notice it’s happening. The Dems think record inflation, spiking gas prices, and supply issues will go away if they simply ignore what’s happening. And why won’t they? If a boy can become a girl by mere fantasy, then inflation and economic disaster can certainly be averted by wishful thinking.
MY LAST article, I discussed Biden’s inflation is the result of his horrendous economic policies and his war on petroleum. President Trump accurately called the Bidenflation an “economic disaster of epic proportions.” – an understatement. Unfortunately, most Bidenflation is on necessities – energy and food. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, since Biden took office, energy is up 26%, gas (in central GA it is up over 100%). Meat and poultry are up 13%, and used vehicles are up 41%. Consider inflation’s cost to businesses – labor costs have increased dramatically, if you can even find people willing to work. Even high earners are worried about rising prices. Those making $40K or $50K, the income of many in Monroe County, are terrified at their shrinking paychecks. Prices are rising far faster than wages.
LET’S REVIEW Econ 101: Use the example of a closed economy with $100 in circulation and 100 widgets to buy. Each widget will cost $1. If suddenly 100 more dollars enter circulation (printed by government), those $200 are chasing the same 100 widgets. Assuming demand for widgets remains the same, each dollar is less valuable, and the price of widgets rises to $2. Prices will also rise if the supply of widgets decreases while the money supply and demand remains constant.
TWO RECENT examples of supply and demand: April 2020 we were all “locked down”, not going to school, church, work, etc. – we were driving less. Demand for gas decreased but supply stayed the same. What happened to gas? Prices dropped to $1.67/gallon (Georgia’s average), 35 cents lower than one month prior. Next, with all those people at home, not at the factory producing goods, supplies dropped. And with tens of millions of people sitting at home, they began home improvement projects – i.e. buying items such as lumber, flooring, etc. Demand for home improvement items rose while supplies shrank because nobody was producing. What happened to prices at Home Depot, Lowe’s, etc.? They sky rocketed; 2 x 4’s tripled in price – demand rose, supplies shrank.
REGARDING CURRENT inflation, Biden and his media insist “It’s not me, it’s Putin, it’s COVID” that’s responsible. Know this, whatever they (Biden and Democrats) say isn’t the cause, most certainly IS the cause. So what is the root cause of Bidenflation?
LAST WEEK, Biden told us government spending simply isn’t the cause of inflation. He never tells us how that’s true. He just says so and expects you to believe him. They think we’re morons. Biden actually said that his historic spending will reduce the deficit and inflation. (Try telling your spouse that your $20,000 credit card charge actually reduced your deficits.) Even though Joe has never been mistaken for a genius, he knows perfectly well that government spending is the cause of inflation. Inflation is a function of the money supply. It’s nothing more than the number of dollars in circulation chasing goods available to purchase. The more money in circulation, the less each single dollar is worth, and prices rise.
RIGHT NOW, through government regulatory action, Biden has reduced the supply of widgets (i.e. gas) while demand has increased (lockdowns have ended and people are driving more). More importantly to our inflation discussion – in the last year, the U.S. government, with Biden’s insistence, has printed more money than any government in world history. So, Biden greatly expanded the money supply; he reduced the supply of gas while demand for gas increased. Therefore gas prices WILL rise, as we’ve seen. Our supply and demand and money supply scenario can be applied to every item in the economy. Prices have risen because the Federal Reserve has greatly expanded the money supply. More dollars in circulation means every dollar buys less than before. The result is higher prices or Bidenflation. It’s not complicated.
TO BE fair, the HUGE expansion of the money supply didn’t begin with Biden. It began back in 2008 when the Federal Reserve gave themselves emergency power to print endless amounts of money calling it “quantitative easing (QE).” What is QE? Nobody really understands. It’s bureaucrat doublespeak that allows the Fed to print endless amounts of money, making every dollar less valuable. QE has been ongoing since 2008, but on steroids with Joe.
IN THE last year, Democrats and Biden have passed two of the largest spending bills in history, a $1.9 trillion package last March and another $1.5 trillion last week. (Recall last year everyone received $1,400 of “free money.” Nothing is ever free; now, everything costs more.) Those huge spending bills are on top of Biden’s $6 trillion 2022 budget – spending levels no government in human history has ever attempted, largely because most governments realize such spending will destroy their economy. Not Congress - they have run up deficits that can never be repaid, unless every dollar is made less valuable; which they’re doing splendidly.
IN REAL numbers, according to a Bloomberg article, inflation will cost the average household $433 each month or over $5,200 in 2022 alone. If you’re a big democrat like Senator Warnock or Stacey Abrams, that $5,200 means nothing. However, if you make $50,000, that $5,200 in additional costs is a disaster. That level of inflation will dramatically change your lifestyle. Bidenflation is making us poorer.
FINAL THOUGHT: We can thank Sanford Bishop (GA District 2) and Senators Warnock and Ossoff for Bidenflation. They fully support Biden’s catastrophic spending and inflation.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army office who writes each week in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.com.